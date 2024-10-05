McLaren W1 supercar teased ahead of October 6th launch event

McLaren Automotive recently released a teaser of the upcoming W1 supercar over social media platform, Instagram. The teaser comes a couple of days prior to the actual launch scheduled for 6th October, 2024. The reveal will be held at 13:00 BST (5:30 PM IST) and is being held on the 50th Anniversary of McLaren winning the Formula 1 Constructors' World Championship.

The teaser video showcases the upcoming model while zooming in. The silhouette of the car is clearly visible, the manufacturer has also teased the DRLs of the upcoming car in the video. The post for the teaser has used hashtags such as #TheNameIsEarned #McLarenW1 and #W1.

McLaren W1: Likely to be a hybrid

The manufacturer intends to bring in this new supercar as the future of the ‘1’ cars' legacy, the iconic McLaren F1 and McLaren P1. The new supercar had reportedly been previewed to McLaren retailers earlier in the year. The car, at the time, had been codenamed P18. It is likely that the manufacturer has developed a new hybrid V8 powertrain to replace the previous twin-turbo setup that had been serving McLarens since the MP4-12C first came out in 2011.

McLaren W1: All new design

The new supercar is further set to debut McLaren’s new design ideology that was previewed earlier in 2024. While it continues in the footsteps of the previous style sheet, it will feature a more pronounced design with a long rear overhang that covers an exposed rear end.

McLaren W1: A successor to the F1 and P1

The P1 came 20 years after one of the most iconic cars in history, the McLaren F1 made its debut. Designer Gordon Murray intended it to be an exercise to create the ultimate road car for the world when he set out to build the McLaren F1. This was the British manufacturer’s first ‘1’ car and the W1 is going to be the third one nearly after a decade of the P1's debut.

