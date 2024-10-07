McLaren W1 is an insane hybrid supercar with F1 DNA, unleashes 1,257 bhp power

British sportscar marque McLaren has introduced its new supercar W1 which comes with the Formula One DNA. Launched at a price of ₹$2.1 million, which translates to more than ₹17.65 crore, the McLaren W1 is a hybrid supercar that not only comes taking influence from the automaker's rich Formula One knowledge but also uses ultra-modern technologies.

The British automaker introduced the W1, on 6th October, which was the 50th anniversary of its first F1 constructor’s championship with driver Emerson Fittipaldi, who also won the driver’s championship in 1974. Production of the W1 is limited to 399 vehicles; all of them have been allocated to specific customers. Deliveries will start in 2026.

McLaren W1: Design and cockpit

The McLaren W1 comes with an aggressive and suave design typical of any McLaren supercar. It sports plenty of carbon fibre elements and 3D printed components as well, which not only make the car lightweight but enhance its strength as well. Inside the cockpit, the supercar features a Formula One-inspired layout, which is visible from the steering wheel to the instrument cluster. Also, it sports plenty of ultra-premium materials.

McLaren W1: Powertrain

The McLaren W1 comes as a successor to the McLaren P1. Powering this new supercar is a hybrid powertrain that includes a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol motor paired with an electric motor. The hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out an insane 1,275 bhp peak power and 1,343 Nm of maximum torque.

Interestingly, the W1 is not the first hybrid car McLaren has built but it started with the P1. The W1 gets a 1.38 kWh battery that powers the electric motor, and McLaren says the hybrid components in the W1 come with reduced weight while making twice the power.

McLaren W1 promises a 350 kmph top speed and is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds. The W1 sends all its power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Not going all-wheel drive saves weight and improves steering feel for the car. The W1 is the fastest road-legal McLaren car ever, with a 0-200 kmph sprint time of 5.8 seconds and 0-300 kmph in 12.7 seconds.

