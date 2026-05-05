McLaren MCL-HY GTR breaks cover, track-only car will make 730 hp

McLaren has unveiled the MCL-HY GTR, a track-only Hypercar developed alongside its upcoming FIA World Endurance Championship challenger . The new machine, producing around 720 bhp, is derived from the MCL-HY race car that will mark the brand’s return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.

The MCL-HY GTR has been engineered in parallel with the race-spec MCL-HY, but with key changes aimed at private track use. Unlike the competition car, it does not use the mandated LMDh hybrid system. Instead, it relies solely on a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, delivering approximately 720 bhp while also reducing overall weight.

McLaren says this configuration is intended to offer a more direct driving experience, without the added complexity of hybrid systems, while maintaining performance levels close to the race car.

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McLaren MCL-HY GTR: Linked to Le Mans programme

The track car’s development is closely tied to McLaren’s return to top-tier endurance racing. The MCL-HY race car, built to ACO and IMSA LMDh regulations, will compete in the FIA WEC from 2027. It uses a carbon fibre monocoque and a hybrid-assisted V6 powertrain producing up to about 697 bhp, with a minimum weight of 1,030kg.

Testing of the race car is scheduled to begin in May 2026, followed by a full development programme ahead of homologation later that year. Drivers Mikkel Jensen, Gregoire Saucy, Richard Verschoor and Ben Hanley will be involved in the test phase.

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McLaren MCL-HY GTR: Exclusive ownership programme

Access to the MCL-HY GTR is limited to select clients through McLaren’s Project: Endurance initiative. The programme is designed to integrate owners into the brand’s endurance racing effort, offering behind-the-scenes access from testing through to the 2027 Le Mans race.

Owners will also take part in a structured two-year track driving programme covering six events at international circuits. The package includes professional driver coaching, dedicated pit crews and engineering support under an arrive-and-drive format.

McLaren MCL-HY GTR: Deliveries from 2027

McLaren plans to begin deliveries of the MCL-HY GTR towards the end of 2027. The car represents a rare collaboration between McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive, combining race-derived engineering with a simplified setup for private use.

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