McLaren MCL-HY GTR breaks cover, track-only car will make 730 hp
- McLaren reveals a 730 hp track-only Hypercar derivative, linked to its 2027 Le Mans programme and exclusive client ownership experience.
McLaren has unveiled the MCL-HY GTR, a track-only Hypercar developed alongside its upcoming FIA World Endurance Championship challenger. The new machine, producing around 720 bhp, is derived from the MCL-HY race car that will mark the brand’s return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.
The MCL-HY GTR has been engineered in parallel with the race-spec MCL-HY, but with key changes aimed at private track use. Unlike the competition car, it does not use the mandated LMDh hybrid system. Instead, it relies solely on a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, delivering approximately 720 bhp while also reducing overall weight.
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McLaren says this configuration is intended to offer a more direct driving experience, without the added complexity of hybrid systems, while maintaining performance levels close to the race car.
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McLaren MCL-HY GTR: Linked to Le Mans programme
The track car’s development is closely tied to McLaren’s return to top-tier endurance racing. The MCL-HY race car, built to ACO and IMSA LMDh regulations, will compete in the FIA WEC from 2027. It uses a carbon fibre monocoque and a hybrid-assisted V6 powertrain producing up to about 697 bhp, with a minimum weight of 1,030kg.
Testing of the race car is scheduled to begin in May 2026, followed by a full development programme ahead of homologation later that year. Drivers Mikkel Jensen, Gregoire Saucy, Richard Verschoor and Ben Hanley will be involved in the test phase.
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McLaren MCL-HY GTR: Exclusive ownership programme
Access to the MCL-HY GTR is limited to select clients through McLaren’s Project: Endurance initiative. The programme is designed to integrate owners into the brand’s endurance racing effort, offering behind-the-scenes access from testing through to the 2027 Le Mans race.
Owners will also take part in a structured two-year track driving programme covering six events at international circuits. The package includes professional driver coaching, dedicated pit crews and engineering support under an arrive-and-drive format.
McLaren MCL-HY GTR: Deliveries from 2027
McLaren plans to begin deliveries of the MCL-HY GTR towards the end of 2027. The car represents a rare collaboration between McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive, combining race-derived engineering with a simplified setup for private use.
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