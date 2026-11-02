McLaren McL 820 to spearhead new naming strategy from 2027

British luxury automaker McLaren has announced that its next series-production supercar will be called the McL 820, with the model scheduled to make its debut in 2027. The upcoming supercar will introduce a new naming strategy that is set to be adopted across the company's road cars as well as racing cars.

McLaren will launch the McL 820 supercar in 2027, introducing a unified naming strategy for road and racing cars. Its 820 PS output and prefix reflect motorsport heritage

The name McL 820 combines a motorsport-inspired prefix with a numerical identifier representing the car's performance; the number 820 refers to the supercar's power output of 820 PS, while the McL prefix draws inspiration from the company's racing heritage. According to the company, the revised naming structure has been created to provide a clearer and more consistent identity across its automotive and motorsport divisions.

McLaren’s New Product Naming Strategy

The company announced the name of its upcoming supercar through a promotional display in central London. The automaker placed a kiwi statue wrapped in camouflage featuring the McL 820 badge, offering an early glimpse of the model's identity.

The kiwi holds historical significance for the brand, having been adopted as an emblem by founder Bruce McLaren. The bird represents the company's New Zealand origins and serves as a connection between its heritage and future ambitions. Based in Woking, McLaren currently sells its vehicles across more than 40 markets worldwide. The company is expected to reveal further details about the McL 820 in 2027, ahead of its market introduction.

Also Read : McLaren gets a new logo, but the real change is what's coming next

The company recently unveiled its new brand identity. The new logo takes inspiration from the sign above Bruce McLaren's family's service station in Auckland, New Zealand, the same place where the company's founder built the car that took him to his first racing victory.

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