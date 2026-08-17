McLaren MCL 6GT concept unveiled at Monterey Car Week, production set for 2028

British luxury automaker McLaren unveiled the MCL 6GT, a supercar concept based on the company’s own legacy and Bruce McLaren’s initial M6GT road-car project, at the 2026 Monterey Car Week. The model marks the first McLaren of its kind and previews a new, highly exclusive category of road-going supercar positioned beyond the brand’s existing core portfolio.

McLaren unveiled the MCL 6GT concept inspired by Bruce McLaren’s M6GT, featuring manual rear-wheel drive, lightweight carbon-fibre construction and heritage-focused design, with production planned for 2028

McLaren plans to bring a production version of the MCL 6GT to market in 2028. At its core, the MCL 6GT is inspired by Bruce McLaren’s ambition to create a road-going supercar.

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McLaren MCL 6GT: Driver Engagement

The McL 6GT has been developed around an increasingly rare form of driving experience that prioritises mechanical feedback, tactile controls and direct driver involvement.

The manual transmission forms a key part of this philosophy, with every gear change designed to deliver a deliberate and physical interaction. Hydraulic steering adds to the car’s feedback, while tactile switchgear and visible engineering elements highlight its analogue feel. The interior is lined with knurled, machined-aluminium controls and ergonomically placed components, so every interaction feels purposeful. The gear lever, in particular, has been engineered to provide a precise shift feel, while also featuring heritage-inspired detailing.

A three-dimensional Speedy Kiwi emblem, derived from one of McLaren’s earliest logos, is integrated into the gearstick, adding another link to the brand’s history.

McLaren MCL 6GT: Bruce McLaren’s M6GT

The McL 6GT follows McLaren’s recent efforts to celebrate the origins of its road-car programme. Through McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the company recreated Bruce McLaren’s original M6GT at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The new McL 6GT takes that heritage-inspired approach further by creating a modern interpretation of the M6GT rather than simply replicating its design.

Its name connects McLaren’s motorsport heritage with the beginning of its road-car ambitions. The model signifies a connection between the company's racing heritage and its future path, embodying the adventurous spirit tied to its founder.

McLaren MCL 6GT: Exterior

The McL 6GT features the proportions and design elements of 1960s sports-prototype racers combined with modern design and engineering. Its design incorporates a low nose influenced by the M6A Can-Am race car, which forms the basis for the original M6GT. The body design features smooth and seamless surfaces, extending from the front to a unique Kammback-style rear.

The roof blends seamlessly into the rear deck and engine cover, creating the impression of a single cohesive shape in the McL 6GT. Instead of seeming to rest apart from the body, the cabin is visually merged with the entire structure.

This method embodies the aerodynamic concepts of traditional racing prototypes while enabling the vehicle to integrate contemporary mechanical and structural elements.

Several heritage details have also been incorporated into the design. The original M6GT’s taillight design inspires the distinctive ‘Racing Loop’ motif, which has been integrated into the car’s airflow architecture. Bruce McLaren’s original M6GT number plate has also been reinterpreted as a subtle tone-on-tone graphic.

His signature appears in the engine bay, while the Speedy Kiwi is discreetly engraved into the fuel-filler cap.

Inside, the heritage theme continues through modern interpretations of the original M6GT’s design elements. Boxed quilting has been reworked for the contemporary cabin, while digital instrumentation combines modern functionality with a clean and emotionally engaging presentation.

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McLaren MCL 6GT: Carbon-Fibre Construction

Lightweight construction remains central to McLaren’s engineering philosophy, and the MCL 6GT continues that tradition.

The concept uses an advanced carbon-fibre monocoque combined with carbon-fibre body panels, linking the lightweight engineering of modern McLaren supercars with the philosophy behind the original M6GT.

The extensive use of carbon fibre helps deliver a strong power-to-weight ratio while reinforcing the car’s focus on performance and driver involvement.

Exposed gloss carbon fibre is also used inside the cabin, providing a visual connection to the original M6GT and McLaren’s motorsport heritage.

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