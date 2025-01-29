McLaren hits new milestone in India with 50 cars sold

McLaren Automotive has hit a new sales milestone with 50 cars sold since its arrival. The brand officially entered the Indian market in 2022 and has sold a sizable number since. While 50 units may not seem a lot, to give perspective, McLaren’s most accessible supercar in India is priced from ₹4.5 crore onwards.

To celebrate the landmark sales figure, McLaren hosted a celebration drive from Udaipur to Mount Abu and back for its customers. The event was flagged off by Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar at the historic Manak Chowk.

The McLaren 720S and its successor 750S (pictured) have been the brand's bestsellers in India

McLaren's bestselling supercars in India

McLaren further revealed that the 720S and its successor, the 750S, have been the top-selling models for the automaker. Furthermore, the 765LT and 750S 60th Anniversary Edition models with a limited production run have also found homes in India. Only 60 examples of the McLaren 750S 60th Anniversary will be produced globally.

The British supercar and hypercar maker is relatively new in India when compared to other supercar brands like Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Lamborghini, and more. The brand does not have mainstream offerings like super SUVs or sedans, which most of its competitors do.

McLaren India hosted an exclusive Celebration Drive for its customers to celebrate the sales milestone

Speaking about the sales milestone, Lalit Choudary, Dealer Principal - McLaren Mumbai, said, “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone of over 50 McLarens in India, a testament to the growing passion and enthusiasm for the brand in this region. This achievement underscores the trust and excitement our customers have in McLaren’s unmatched engineering and design. We are proud to have built a vibrant community of supercar enthusiasts across the country and look forward to continuing this journey. With 2025 poised to be another strong year for McLaren in India, we are excited about the opportunities to further elevate the supercar experience for our customers."

Speaking about the growth in India, Robert Holtshausen, Market Director – Middle East, India & Africa, McLaren Automotive, said, “India is a key market with immense potential for McLaren. The rapidly growing number of young, affluent consumers, along with a strong enthusiasm for innovation and performance, creates an exciting landscape for our brand. Hosting the milestone drive was a proud moment, as it allowed us to celebrate this achievement with our passionate customers and showcase McLaren’s unparalleled driving experience. We remain committed to offering world-class experiences and look forward to continuing our journey in India."

McLaren has also been quick to get its new supercars to India after their global debuts. The automaker expanded its range last year with the Artura and 750S hybrid supercars, which arrived soon after being revealed to global markets. For the high-net-worth individuals opting for McLaren’s supercars, exclusivity is a key factor driving the purchase. The owners are also enthusiasts, who choose unfiltered driving dynamics over other aspects.

