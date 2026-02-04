McLaren Debuts Artura Spider MCL39 Marking 10th Constructors’ Championship

British legacy automaker, McLaren, has announced that it has launched a limited-edition Artura Spider MCL39 Championship edition supercar, curated by McLaren Special Operations. This comes as a celebration of McLaren Racing’s 10th Formula 1 World Constructors’ Championship victory. Limited to only 10 units, it pays tribute to McLaren’s Formula 1 car, driven by Lando Norris in his maiden championship.

“McLaren is a brand that merges the excitement of Formula 1 racing with a curated experience that matches our clients’ distinctive lifestyles. We want the connection our fans feel with our brand to extend beyond the emotional and into the tangible, by making it possible for them to be a part of McLaren history," Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Automotive, said.

McLaren Artura Spider MCL39: Exterior

The Artura Spider's hand-painted exterior features a blend of MSO Bespoke Myan Orange and Onyx Black. The livery features commemorative motifs celebrating McLaren’s 10 Constructors’ titles. Each painted with the number 10 on the bodywork is detailed with ten stars and the rendered outlines of every winning McLaren car in history. This visual tribute is complemented by a Black Pack exterior specification, Stealth badges, and 10-spoke Super-Lightweight Dynamo Forged Alloy Wheels finished in Gloss Black.

McLaren Artura Spider MCL39

McLaren Artura Spider MCL39: Interior

Inside the cabin, the rare supercar consists of an interior environment crafted from Performance Carbon Black Alcantara and Jet Black Nappa Leather with Vision Orange piping. MSO has integrated unique '10' embroidery into the headrests and added a Myan Orange 12 o’clock marker to the steering wheel. To cement the car's provenance, a custom casement plaque is fixed to the centre console. The Extended Satin Carbon Fibre Sill Finishers are expected to be hand-signed by the championship-winning driver duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Furthermore, the attention to detail extends even to the boot space, which consists of a custom track record plaque listing every win, pole position, and fastest lap secured during the 2025 season. Each of the ten owners will receive a hyper-exclusive collectors’ keepsake to mark the 2025 Constructors’ Championship victory. Through this release, McLaren successfully bridges the gap between the high-pressure world of the paddock and the luxury of the open road, turning a landmark sporting achievement into a rare collector's masterpiece.

