McLaren 788HS unveiled, bids farewell to 720S Series

British luxury automaker McLaren Automotive has revealed the all-new 788HS, the final evolution of its supercar lineage that began with the 720S and later expanded to include the 765LT and 750S . The McLaren 788Hs will be limited to only 200 units.

McLaren 788HS: Engine

The McLaren 788HS is powered by the M840T 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing a peak power output of 788 PS and 800 Nm of peak torque, while revving all the way up to 8,500 rpm. Peak power arrives at 7,500 rpm, allowing the supercar to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and 0 to 200 kmph in 7.0 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 330 kmph.

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The 788 HS further boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 623 PS per tonne, the highest achieved by any model in the 720S, 750S and 765LT family. McLaren states that the revised aerodynamic package, distinctive styling elements and bespoke customisation options available through McLaren Special Operations (MSO) deliver improved track capability while enhancing driver engagement on public roads.

Additionally, the 788HS carries the 'High Sport' (HS) designation, a title reserved for the brand's most exclusive production models. Before this, the badge had appeared only on the MP4-12C HS and the MSO HS, making the new model only the third McLaren to receive the designation.

McLaren 788HS: Formula 1-inspired Aerodynamics

The McLaren 788HS features extensively revised bodywork designed to deliver the most advanced aerodynamic package ever developed for this platform. According to the company, the changes generate 10 per cent more downforce than the 765LT, improving stability and cornering performance without compromising the car's balance or driving dynamics.

The aerodynamic enhancements include a newly developed S-Duct bonnet, a raised active rear spoiler, a bespoke front splitter and a Formula 1-inspired rear diffuser. These elements combine to help improve airflow, increase high-speed stability and enhance driver confidence. A louvred panel under the wing also improves cooling efficiency for the powertrain while contributing to aerodynamic performance.

The exterior benefits from gloss black detailing, including a roof scoop on coupe variants, while customers can specify a full Visual Carbon Fibre body finish that extends across every exterior panel, further accentuating the vehicle’s lightweight construction.

McLaren 788HS: Driver-Focused Interior

The interior of the McLaren M788HS adopts a driver-centric cockpit with a lightweight carbon-fibre centre console that reinforces the car’s performance-focused character. The cabin is further adorned with exclusive HS branding, unique perforated upholstery patterns and a commemorative plaque.

McLaren 788HS: Chassis Dynamics

McLaren has implemented a unique engine mount calibration that improves the connection between the driver and powertrain while providing long-distance comfort and refinement. The chassis features McLaren’s latest Proactive Chassis Control III linked-hydraulic suspension system, with model-specific tuning that further improves handling precision. Additionally, the ride height in the front of the 788HS has been lowered by 5 mm compared to the 750S.

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McLaren 788HS: Braking, Wheels and Exhaust

The McLaren 788HS is equipped with carbon-ceramic brake discs, borrowed from the McLaren Senna, paired with black six-piston forged aluminium monobloc front callipers featuring integrated cooling for sustained high-performance driving.

The 788HS also becomes the first model in this supercar series to feature a centre-lock wheel system, combined with newly developed Super Lightweight Forged Alloy wheels.

Completing the performance package is a quad-exit titanium exhaust system that delivers a more pronounced V8 soundtrack throughout the rev range. Carefully engineered induction and exhaust sound symposer technology further amplifies the signature character of McLaren's twin-turbocharged V8, providing a more immersive acoustic experience for occupants.

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