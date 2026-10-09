McLaren 750S set to be discontinued; production to end in 2027

British luxury automaker McLaren is preparing to discontinue one of its most celebrated modern supercars, with production of the 750S scheduled to end in 2027. The British automaker has stated that it is accepting final orders for the model, bringing an end to a supercar lineage that began with the 720S nearly a decade ago.

McLaren will end 750S production in 2027, with final orders underway. The 740 hp supercar succeeds the 720S lineage as the automaker prepares to expand its lineup

McLaren 750S: A Successor to the 720S

Introduced in 2023, the McLaren 750S is a performance-focused evolution of the 720S. The company revised about 30 per cent of the car's components, improving several areas to enhance the driving experience.

Power was derived from a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 740 hp. Despite its performance credentials, the supercar has a claimed dry weight of just 1,276 kg, highlighting McLaren's emphasis on lightweight engineering.

Compared with the 720S, the 750S also received revisions to its suspension setup, aerodynamic package and transmission calibration.

On the inside, the cabin was redesigned around a more driver-focused layout. The 750S represents the latest stage in a supercar family that debuted with the 720S in 2017. The same platform also formed the basis of the track-oriented 765LT, while the recently unveiled 788HS further demonstrates the evolution of McLaren's high-performance offerings.

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What Lies Ahead for McLaren?

The decision to end 750S production comes as McLaren enters a period of significant change. The company has recently introduced a redesigned logo and is preparing to broaden its model range as part of its evolving strategy.

Among the vehicles reportedly under consideration is a super-SUV expected to compete with models such as the Lamborghini Urus or Ferrari Purosangue. The potential addition would represent a significant expansion beyond McLaren's traditional focus on sports cars and supercars. With final orders for the 750S open and production expected to conclude in 2027, customers have a limited window to acquire the model new.

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