Maserati unveils its first electrified SUV - the Levante Hybrid

After launching the Ghibli Hybrid last year, Maserati has now taken off the covers from its first electrified SUV, the Levante Hybrid, in a major step forward in its strategy for electrification.

The Maserati Levante Hybrid sources power from a 4-cylinder, 2-litre engine with a 48 volt Hybrid system. Maserati says that the hybrid vehicle weighs less than the 6-cylinder engine version and has an even better weight distribution as the the battery has been placed in the rear of the vehicle, optimally balancing the masses of the vehicle. This is done without compromising the vehicle's load capacity and also makes it more agile and fun to drive.

The hybrid vehicle, that is only available with all-wheel drive, churns out a maximum power output of 330 hp and delivers 450 Nm of torque at just 2,250 rpm. It has a top speed of over 240 km/h and can acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds.

Interior of the Levante Hybrid

The Levante Hybrid features a new metallic tri- coat colour called Azzurro Astro which is made available as part of the brand’s customisation programme - Maserati Fuoriserie. Some exterior and design elements of the car are in blue, the shade usually chosen to identify hybrid cars and as also used by Maserati on the Ghibli Hybrid.

On the outside, blue colour is featured on the three iconic side air ducts, the brake calipers and the C- pillar logo while on the inside, the shade has been used specifically on the embroidered seams of the seats.

The Maserati Levante Hybrid is a connected car with features such as alerting the driver when a service is due. Owners can also stay connected to their cars using a Smartphone or Smartwatch via the Maserati Connect App. This is also possible from home using a virtual personal assistant such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assist.

The Levante Hybrid will also be offered in India alongside the brand's lastest offerings here such as the petrol range of Quattroporte, Ghilbi, Levante and Trofeo Collection. Maserati has also opened the bookings for MC20 in India.