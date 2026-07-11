Maserati showcases updated GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale with the Project GT4 at Goodwood

Maserati has used the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed to show its updated GranTurismo , GranCabrio and Grecale , while also unveiling the new Project GT4 race car. The brand is marking a major year for the Trident badge with road cars, track machines and special liveries on display in West Sussex.

Updated models at Goodwood

The three road cars are being shown in Trofeo trim and wear Fuoriserie finishes. The Grecale is finished in Orange Devil, the GranCabrio in Blu Emozione, and the GranTurismo in matte Green Jupiter.

The updated road cars.

The updated GranTurismo and GranCabrio now feature refreshed exteriors and more polished interiors. Both use Maserati’s 3.0-litre Nettuno V6, which produces up to 590 PS, 650 Nm and a top speed of more than 320 km/h in GranTurismo Trofeo form. A sports exhaust is standard on the Trofeo version.

Maserati also says all versions get all-wheel drive and height-adjustable air suspension as standard. The four-seat layout and the use of pre-chamber combustion technology link the cars to the brand’s performance focus while keeping them suitable for everyday use.

The new Grecale continues as Maserati’s luxury SUV, with the company highlighting its roomy cabin, sporting character and usable driving modes. It also uses a V6 turbo engine with Formula 1-derived technology.

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Project GT4 goes public

The bigger racing reveal is Project GT4, a track car based on the new GranTurismo architecture. Maserati says it has been developed in Modena and is aimed at the GT4 category, with a competition debut planned for 2028.

The car uses the 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 engine, rear-wheel drive, GT Trofeo-derived suspension and a weight saving of around 400 kg compared with the road car. It also gets a roll cage, racing seat, fuel tank, dedicated brakes and 18-inch GT4-spec wheels.

Maserati has also applied a special "100 Trident" livery to the car, created to celebrate 100 years of the Trident logo. The design includes a large Trident graphic, 100 small blue Tridents and colours linked to Modena.

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Supercars join the display

Also appearing at Goodwood are the MCPURA Cielo, GT2 Stradale and MCXtrema. The first two will feature in the Supercar Paddock and take on the Goodwood Hillclimb, while the MCXtrema will also enter the Timed Shootout.

The MCXtrema is a track-only model limited to 62 units worldwide and uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 with 740 hp.

Santo Ficili, Alfa Romeo and Maserati CEO, said: "In an especially significant year, as we celebrate 100 years of the Trident logo and 100 years of Maserati in racing, the Goodwood Festival of Speed provides the ideal stage to mark these important milestones and share Maserati's vision and values with customers, enthusiasts, and stakeholders."

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