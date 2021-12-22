Maserati MC20 convertible is a 620 hp Italian hairdryer, ready for unveiling

Have enough money to spend? Looking for a stylish hairdryer? Maserati might have the answer with its MC20 convertible. The Italian luxury carmaker is readying its flagship sportscar's convertible version, which will make its global debut soon. The first completed prototype of the Maserati MC20 convertible has emerged online as the carmaker is testing this model on road.

(Also Read: Maserati creates MC20 Fuoriserie Edition for ex-footballer David Beckham)

The sky coloured cloud livery printed light camouflage not only adds style to the sportscar but reveals the basic silhouette of the upcoming model as well. This is going to be the first convertible of the Italian car marquee since the GranCabrio was discontinued in 2020. Also, this upcoming convertible will be the brand's first mid-engined roadster since the automaker stopped production of the MC12 supercar in 2005.

Speaking about the MC20 convertible, as it seems, this car will come with a heavy hardtop instead of fabric, something similar to its rival Ferrari F8 Spider. Expect the Maserati MC20 convertible to come as slightly heavier than the ts standard sibling, due to the roof sliding mechanism.

Apart from the roof, the cabriolet looks nearly identical to the standard coupe, which is certainly one of the best looking Maseratis of all time. Like its standard sibling, the roadster too is built on the same carbon fibre monocoque chassis. The interior too is likely to be the same as the standard coupe.

Speaking about the powertrain, the MC20 convertible is expected to come carrying the same powertrain as its coupe sibling. The power source for this car will be a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine that is good to churn out 630 hp of peak power and 730 Nm of peak torque. It will get an eight-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the rear wheels.

Maserati is expected to bring in the MC20 coupe in India sometime in 2022. The convertible variant of the MC20 is likely to hit the market sometime in 2023.