Maserati MC20 Cielo MC Pura Launched in India: 5 key things to know about the sports car

Maserati recently launched the MC20 Cielo MC Pura in India, making it the first market in the region to welcome the limited-edition supercar. The car made its global debut earlier at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and was later showcased at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
The launch event was held at Maserati’s newly inaugurated showroom in South Delhi’s Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate. The facility, spanning over 1,100 square metres, features display space for four vehicles, six workshop bays, and a dedicated wash bay, symbolising Maserati’s deepening investment in India.
The MC20 Cielo MC Pura features a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, ensuring both rigidity and lightness. The supercar’s total weight is kept under 1,500 kg, giving it an impressive best-in-class weight-to-power ratio of 2.33 kg per bhp. This engineering ensures exceptional agility and high-speed stability—hallmarks of Maserati’s performance DNA.
At the core of the MC Pura lies Maserati’s patented Nettuno V6 engine, a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged unit that delivers 621 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 720 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.
The Nettuno engine features a pre-chamber combustion system with twin spark plugs, technology adapted from Formula 1. This setup enhances power delivery and efficiency, representing one of Maserati’s most advanced engineering developments to date.
A standout element of the MC Pura’s design is its Butterfly-style doors. Beyond their dramatic visual appeal, they serve a practical purpose by improving access to the cabin. When opened, they also expose the carbon-fibre structure of the chassis, highlighting the craftsmanship and technology that define the car’s construction.
In its Cielo version, the MC Pura introduces a retractable roof made from polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) glass, a first in its category. The roof can shift from opaque to transparent in a single second, offering multiple driving experiences, a closed and private environment when opaque, a panoramic “sky feeling” when transparent, and a completely open-top drive with the roof retracted.
Every MC20 Cielo MC Pura is built at Maserati’s historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena, Italy. The facility also produces the Nettuno engine and other high-performance models such as the GT2 Stradale and, from 2025, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio. Maserati’s Officine Fuoriserie program allows for deep personalisation options, ensuring each unit can reflect its owner’s taste.
The MC20 Pura Coupé is priced at ₹4.12 crore (ex-showroom), while the convertible MC20 Cielo costs ₹5.12 crore (ex-showroom). These prices exclude optional customisation packages, which are expected to vary based on individual specifications.
