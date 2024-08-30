Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maserati Granturismo Launched In India At

Maserati GranTurismo launched in India at

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 30 Aug 2024, 12:27 PM
Follow us on:
The Maserati GranTurismo will compete against luxury sports cars such as the Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari Roma, Aston Martin Vantage, Porsche 911,
...
Maserati GranTurismo will be sold in two variants.

Maserati has launched the GranTurismo in the Indian market. There would be two variants on offer - Modena and Trofeo. They are priced at 2.72 crore and 2.90 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is important to note that this price is before any customization options. Maserati is not bringing the Folgore version to India as it is electric. However, the luxury brand has announced that they will bring GranCabrio later and GT2 Stradale in limited numbers.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS