Maserati GranTurismo launched in India at

Maserati has launched the GranTurismo in the Indian market. There would be two variants on offer - Modena and Trofeo. They are priced at ₹2.72 crore and ₹2.90 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is important to note that this price is before any customization options. Maserati is not bringing the Folgore version to India as it is electric. However, the luxury brand has announced that they will bring GranCabrio later and GT2 Stradale in limited numbers.