Maserati delivers one-of-a-kind GranCabriolet and Grecale models in India

Maserati India has delivered two highly customised cars to customers in the country through its Fuoriserie personalisation programme, which allows buyers to tailor their vehicles with unique colours, materials and design elements.

The deliveries include India’s first customised Maserati Grecale SUV in New Delhi and a specially configured Maserati GranCabrio convertible in Ahmedabad.

Fuoriserie is Maserati’s factory-backed customisation programme that lets customers go beyond the standard options list and create a one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Custom Grecale delivered in New Delhi

At Maserati’s North India dealership in New Delhi, the company delivered a Grecale GT finished in Rose Gold Liquid Metal, a distinctive shade available through the Fuoriserie Futura Collection. The SUV also gets 20-inch forged Etere wheels and red brake callipers.

Inside, the cabin combines red leather upholstery with a Nero dashboard and headlining. The interior is further enhanced by open-pore Radica wood trim, which adds a natural contrast to the otherwise modern layout.

Also Read : Maserati blends fire and ice for a one-off MCPura

Bespoke GranCabrio handed over in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, Maserati West India delivered a customised GranCabrio Trofeo, the brand’s open-top grand tourer. The car is finished in Blu Royale, a deep blue shade from the Fuoriserie Corse Collection.

It rides on staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear Astreo Design forged wheels with a diamond-cut matte dark Myron finish. Inside, the cabin features Nero leather upholstery with Rosso contrast stitching across the seats, dashboard and door panels, along with matte carbon-fibre weave trim.

Growing demand for personalised luxury

Commenting on the deliveries, Maher Abdalla, Managing Director, Maserati Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India, said:

“Fuoriserie represents the highest expression of Maserati. These two commissions in New Delhi and Ahmedabad reflect how Indian clients are embracing true tailor-made luxury, transforming each car into a personal statement of design, craftsmanship and individuality."

Also Read : One-of-a-kind Maserati MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte" unveiled at Milano AutoClassica

What the Fuoriserie programme offers

The Fuoriserie programme is part of the BottegaFuoriserie initiative, which brings together craftsmanship, heritage projects and innovation across Maserati and its sister brand Alfa Romeo.

Through this programme, customers can personalise their vehicles with exclusive paint finishes, interior materials and handcrafted details. It provides a space for customers to create cars that are tailored to their individual preferences, which, of course, always comes with a raised price tag.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: