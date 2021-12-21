Maserati creates MC20 Fuoriserie Edition for ex-footballer David Beckham

Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer Maserati has made a customized MC20 Fuoriserie Edition car for former professional footballer David Beckham, who is also the ambassador of the Italian automotive brand. The Made in Italy car is made of carbon fiber monocoque and is powered by a patented V6 petrol engine derived from Formula 1 technologies.

The Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition for David Beckham takes inspiration from Miami, which is the home of Beckham’s US soccer club, and his teams black and pink. The vehicle features a glossy black bodywork which contrasts with the Trident logos on the grille and on the C-pillar, in opaque black. There is Maserati lettering on the rear in opaque black as well, while the MC20 badge on the door comes in pastel pink, and so do the Brembo brake calipers.

On the inside, the seats are upholstered in Alcantara leather in black with contrast-stitching in pink. The backrests, in Alcantara, are worked with a tone-on-tone laser engraving method and the headrest features a three-dimensional pastel pink embroidery.

In the center tunnel between the two seats, there is a personalized nameplate in a glossy-matte effect. At the top of the nameplate, next to the Trident logo, the Maserati Fuoriserie lettering appears in pastel pink, while at the bottom, "For David" appears in italics with an aluminum effect.

The MC20 Fuoriserie Edition for David Beckham is akin to a letter written to the city of Miami. The vehicle has been designed to ‘cross the subtle line between between pink and black’ where pink is the color that comes with sunsets and black is the colour of nights. “It has been incredible to collaborate with the Maserati team and designers to create this one-off car that is inspired by my second home, Miami and my football club there," said Beckham.

Maserati's Fuoriserie customization program allows customers to create a tailor-made Maserati as per their preference. The carmaker calls it a blank canvas with an array instruments at the customer's disposal.