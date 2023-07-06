Tata Tiago hits the sales milestone of 5 Lakh units

Tata Motors has announced that they have sold 5 lakh units of Tiago in the Indian market. The last 1 lakh units of the Tiago were sold in a span of 15 months. The Tiago is currently the most affordable car that Tata Motors sells. It starts at ₹5.60 lakh and goes up to ₹8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tiago has played a pivotal role in bolstering the popularity of our New Forever range since its launch. The Tiago has consistently surpassed expectations by offering discerning customers good styling, unrivaled safety standards, state-of-the-art technology, thereby reshaping the landscape of the hatch segment. Exceeding the momentous milestone of 500k sales mark is a resounding testament to Tata Motors' unwavering commitment to excellence. We extend our sincerest gratitude to our esteemed customers for their continued interest. We are certain that the Tiago will continue to be crucial to the success of the New Forever range and the growth of the segment."

