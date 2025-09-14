Is the Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi the most value-for-money variant?

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest entrant in the compact SUV space in India, and the company has positioned it against some of the most competitive SUVs in the market. The variant that will likely draw attention from buyers looking beyond the entry-level LXi is the VXi. Sitting just above the base, the Victoris VXi attempts to bridge the gap between affordability and a more feature-rich package. Here’s a closer look at what it offers.

The Victoris VXi is offered with three powertrain choices: a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol, a strong-hybrid petrol, and a CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi: Exterior design

The Victoris VXi doesn’t overhaul the SUV’s styling but adds subtle improvements that elevate it over the LXi. Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles replace the bare plastic of the base trim, while connected LED tail lamps and a shark-fin antenna add a more premium finish. Roof rails come as standard, and silver skid plates at both ends enhance the SUV stance. That said, 17-inch steel wheels with covers remain unchanged from the entry trim, leaving alloy upgrades to higher variants.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi: Cabin and features

Inside, the VXi goes a step further in improving ambience. A dual-tone black and off-white finish replaces the simpler monotone, complemented by chrome door handles, vanity mirrors, and footwell lighting.

Tech and convenience see a notable bump: the VXi introduces a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car features, and a voice assistant. Strong hybrid variants also gain a 10.25-inch digital driver display and multi-drive modes.

Practicality is enhanced with auto climate control, keyless entry, tilt-telescopic steering, a height-adjustable driver's seat, rear USB-C charging outlets, and a split rear bench for greater flexibility.

On the safety side, the VXi features dual airbags, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, rear park sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and a rearview camera. Importantly, the entire Victoris line-up carries a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, which strengthens Maruti’s safety pitch in a segment where ratings are increasingly under scrutiny.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi: Specs

