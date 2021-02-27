Maruti Swift facelift deliveries start in India

Maruti Suzuki has started deliveries of the new Swift facelift in India. The car was launched earlier this week starting from ₹ ₹5.73 lakh and extending up to ₹8.41 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

It has been given a tweaked front end. There is a new cross mesh front grille with a chunky chrome stripe dividing the radiator grille. Thanks to the new addition, the car appears to be slightly sportier in comparison to the pre-facelift model. Save for this detail, the rest of the design remains the same. The car has been introduced in a total of five variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+ and ZXi+ dual-tone variants.

On the outside, the car has also received new dual-tone paint scheme options including Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black roof, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White roof and Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof. Moreover, its other single-tone exterior paint options include Pearl Metallic Lucent Orange, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue and Pearl Arctic

Inside, the car comes with a Smartplay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, push start-stop button, keyless entry, steering mounted control buttons etc. New features introduced on the model include cruise control, updated instrument cluster with a colour MID, auto fold functionality enabled ORVMs.

The car draws power from a more powerful 1.2-litre dual-jet naturally-aspirated K12N engine. This unit also powers the Dzire compact sedan. It delivers a maximum power of 90 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT unit. The car is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 23.20 kmpl for the petrol-MT variant and 23.76 kmpl for the AMT option.

The hatchback competes against rivals like Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grandi10 Nios, and Ford Figo.