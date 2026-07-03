Maruti Suzuki's 35,000-crore Kharkhoda Plant inaugurated by PM Modi and Japan PM Sanae Takaichi

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that its most advanced vehicle manufacturing facility in Haryana, the IMT Kharkhoda, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum being held in New Delhi. The company stated that this is a milestone in Maruti Suzuki’s journey, which spans more than four decades in India. Additionally, the President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Toshihiro Suzuki and Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, were present at the event along with senior dignitaries from the Government of India.

Maruti Suzuki Kharkhoda Plant Capacity

The Kharkhoda plant boasts the capacity to produce 10 lakh units per annum, with the facility being among the largest vehicle manufacturing facilities globally. Not only that, but the newly inaugurated plant is expected to be a key contributor to the 40 lakh unit annual production capacity ambition of the company. Moreover, the company stated that the total investment at the facility will be approximately ₹35,000 crore, while creating more than 21,000 employment opportunities.

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “From the current capacity of half a million units, the plant will be further scaled to one million units, making it one of the largest car plants in the world. It is a testament to the success of the India-Japan partnership and the ‘Make in India’ initiative. With a favourable policy environment under PM Modi’s leadership, Suzuki is accelerating investments, employment, exports and technologies towards the Viksit Bharat journey."

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Maruti Suzuki Production Volume June 2026

Maruti Suzuki produced 1.74 lakh units of passenger vehicles across categories in June 2026, a 37 per cent increase over the 1.27 lakh units it produced during the same period the previous year. The compact segment, which consists of cars like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift and Wagon R, among others, sold 76,835 units, which was higher than its utility segment portfolio, which sold 76,626 units and consisted of cars including Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, Victoris and XL6, among others.

“Over the years, India’s importance has grown significantly within the Suzuki Group. Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle, the e Vitara, is manufactured exclusively at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant for exports to 100 countries globally. Thanks to exports of Made in India cars, Suzuki has become the largest car importer in Japan, one of the most demanding automobile markets," Suzuki added.

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