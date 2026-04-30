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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki's Market Valuation Surges By 11,422 Crore As Small Cars Get Popular

Maruti Suzuki's market valuation surges by 11,422 crore as small cars get popular

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2026, 09:35 am
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Maruti Suzuki's market valuation surged 11,422.25 crore to 416,740.61 crore on the back of small car sales boost.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki's market valuation surged ₹11,422.25 crore to ₹416,740.61 crore on the back of a small car sales boost.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki's market valuation surged ₹11,422.25 crore to ₹416,740.61 crore on the back of a small car sales boost.
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Maruti Suzuki's share on Wednesday climbed nearly 3% after the country's largest car manufacturer reported a record annual consolidated net profit of 14,679.5 crore in FY26, riding on its best-ever annual sales of over 24.22 lakh units registered during the same period. With this, Maruti Suzuki's market valuation surged 11,422.25 crore to 416,740.61 crore on Wednesday.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported a record annual consolidated net profit of 14,679.5 crore in FY26, registering a year-on-year 9YoY) growth of 1.24%, riding on its best-ever annual sales of over 24.22 lakh units in the last financial year. This sales performance was propelled by the GST rate reduction around the festive season in 2025. The GST 2.0 regime, as it was dubbed, slashed the tax rate for small cars, a segment where Maruti Suzuki has been dominating for decades.

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In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said that it posted a consolidated net profit of 14,500.2 crore in the previous fiscal. The total revenue from operations in FY26 was recorded at 183,316 crore compared to 152,913 crore in FY25.

Maruti Suzuki's total vehicle sales in FY26 were a record 24,22,713 units against 22,34,266 units registered in FY25. In the domestic market, in FY26, Maruti Suzuki sold 19,74,939 units, which was its highest-ever sales figure, as compared to 19,01,681 units recorded in FY25. The export numbers were also at a record of 447,774 units against 332,585 units registered a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava said that it was a record year for the company in almost every aspect. "It became a record year largely because of the GST reforms and the reduction in the GST rate, which the government and the finance minister brought about from September last year," he said, while also adding that the GST rate cut had a very big effect, not only on the automobile sector, but in many other sectors.

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First Published Date: 30 Apr 2026, 09:35 am IST

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