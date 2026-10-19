Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Xl6 Prices Hiked By Up To 10,000 For Select Variants

Maruti Suzuki XL6 prices hiked by up to 10,000 for select variants

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 19 Oct 2026, 13:28 pm
Follow us on:

Maruti Suzuki has hiked prices of four XL6 Alpha+ variants by 10,000. The MPV now costs 11.62 lakh to 14.67 lakh, with a facelift expected in 2027

Maruti Suzuki XL6 prices hiked by up to ₹10,000 for select variants
Maruti Suzuki XL6
EMI starting at just
₹15,200/ month
Check Eligibility

Maruti Suzuki has recently announced a price hike across select models in its portfolio. The company has hiked the prices across the majority of the products in its portfolio, including the XL6, Jimny, Fronx, Invicto, Ertiga and Victoris. The XL6 MPV has received a price hike of up to 10,000, with it being limited to only four variants.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Hyundai Creta ₹ 10.91 - 20.46 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda Elevate ₹ 11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.77 - 19.77 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,400/ month
Check Eligibility
MG Astor ₹ 9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹12,900/ month
Check Eligibility

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 variants that have witnessed the price hike include Alpha+ petrol MT Smart Hybrid, Alpha+ petrol MT Smart Hybrid dual-tone, Alpha+ petrol AT Smart Hybrid and Alpha+ petrol AT Smart Hybrid dual-tone, with each of these variants becoming dearer by 10,000.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹11.62 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Rumion
₹9.79 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹12,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹8.90 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹11,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Kia Carens
₹11.02 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Force Motors Citiline 3050
₹13.74 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹18,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
₹11.39 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,900/ month
Check Eligibility

Maruti Suzuki XL6: Variant-wise price hike

The XL6 Alpha+ petrol MT Smart Hybrid boasts a price tag of 13.17 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the starting ex-showroom price of 13.07 lakh before the price hike. Similarly, the Alpha+ petrol MT dual-tone now boasts a price of 13.32 lakh (ex-showroom), which used to be 13.22 lakh (ex-showroom) prior to the price hike. Notably, the Alpha+ AT Smart Hybrid variant now costs 14.52 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to 14.42 lakh (ex-showroom) before the price hike, while the Alpha+ AT Smart Hybrid dual-tone now costs 14.67 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to 14.57 lakh (ex-showroom) before the price hike.

Following the revision, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced between 11.62 lakh and 14.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV continues to be available in Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+ trims and is powered by a 1.5L K15C four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 101.64 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra ramp up production and dealer inventory to meet festive demand

Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift coming to India?

Earlier this year, Suzuki showcased the new XL7 at the Indonesia Motor Show. The model is widely seen as a preview of the updates expected on the India-spec XL6 facelift. Maruti Suzuki is yet to share details about the upcoming refresh; however, the updated MPV could make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027, scheduled for early next year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2026, 13:28 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Maruti Suzuki XL6
at ₹15,200/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score