Maruti Suzuki witnesses 34 per cent surge in exports to 4.47 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki , recently announced that it has achieved its highest-ever export volume of more than 4.47 lakh vehicles in FY 2025-26, recording a growth of approximately 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The feat would position Maruti Suzuki as the number 1 exporter of vehicles for a fifth consecutive year.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “In the current global environment where trade conditions remain challenging, exports assume a crucial role in supporting the economic resilience of a country. Our push for exports reflects our continued commitment to national priorities. Exports of 4.47 lakh vehicles, with a growth of over 34 per cent, are our responsible contribution towards this mission."

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Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Export

In addition to that, the recently concluded fiscal year saw the company’s first fully-electric vehicle, the e Vitara’s export commencement. The export of the battery electric vehicle (BEV) to Europe and other international geographies started post its flag-off at the hands of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August last year at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, which also serves as the global production plant for the electric vehicle.





Maruti Suzuki: Export portfolio

Notably, the company initiated the exports of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which has been rebadged to ‘Across’ for international markets. The company exports 18 cars from its portfolio, including sedans, small cars, LCVs and SUVs. As per the company, the launch of the e Vitara has allowed the company to cater to different segments in the automotive market in India as well as global markets.

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“With exports to over 100 countries and a portfolio of 18 models, the widest among all OEMs in India, we are well positioned to cater to diverse customer needs across markets. This geographical diversification is also enabling the company to effectively manage market risks. Aligned with the vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, we remain committed to making continued progress in exports," he added.

This comes on the back of an exceptional month for Maruti Suzuki, selling a total of 2,25,251 units in March 2026, with domestic sales amounting to 1,69,428 units. Furthermore, the company stated that it sold 24,22,713 units in FY26 with domestic sales amounting to 18,61,704 units.

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