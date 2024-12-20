Maruti Suzuki WagonR turns 25: What makes it a champion in a world of SUVs

The year was 1999. India had just won the Kargil war against Pakistan. Y2K was a real threat and Rahul Dravid had emerged as the highest run-scorer in the 50-over World Cup held in the UK. Much has changed over the past 25 years. What hasn't though is the popularity of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, a car launched for the first time ever on December 18 of 1999. These past 25 years have seen WagonR become an integral part of lakhs of households and remains one of the best-selling models from Maruti Suzuki.

Car models come and car models fade away. But the WagonR has maintained its dominance without a hoot given to the harshness of time. In fact, the only other car model in the country that can claim to have had a deeper impact in the minds of Indian car buyers is the Alto from the same family. But while the Alto may have sold more, it is the WagonR that has enjoyed a premium appeal - comparatively speaking, of course.

For a car that was mostly criticised for looking like an ugly box when first launched, it is remarkable how the WagonR gradually found customer acceptance in both urban and rural vastness of the country in a few short years. And while true that options were limited at the time - Hyundai Santro, Tata Indica, Maruti Suzuki Zen and Daewoo Matiz to name a few in the ‘affordable’ category, WagonR was a more complete package backed by the leading carmaker in the country.

Why is Maruti WagonR popular?

What Maruti WagonR lacked in terms of looks and styling, it made up for in terms of space, mileage and reliability. Based on the Wagon R kei car sold in Japan, the first-generation model took on Santro in a direct fight. And while the Hyundai model too was a blockbuster hit, it is the WagonR that stood the test of time.

Power windows? Check. Power steering? Check. A 1.1-litre F10D petrol engine? Check, check and check - the first-generation WagonR was big enough for tall Indians, frugal enough for budget-conscious Indians and had enough features at the time to satiate the needs of a more aware customer base. That it was larger in dimensions than the Alto but still small enough to manage within congested city limits helped its case as well. The company would go on to sell 880,000 units of this first-generation model.

After a decade of success, Maruti Suzuki introduced the second-generation WagonR in the market. Longer, wider and taller, the model now also packed in additional safety features like ABS, airbags and fog lamps. An even more efficient three-cylinder 998 cc K10B engine was placed under the hood. The result? Sales were bolstered further still. And while Maruti also dabbled with a failed experiment called WagonR Stingray (priced slightly higher), it is the OG WagonR that continued to call the shots along with tag-team partner Alto.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Stingray was a marginally fancier version of the model but with a slightly premium price tag that most buyers were unwilling to pay.

The ensuing years saw several cosmetic changes on the WagonR but the most significant mechanical update was in 2015 when a five-speed automated gear shift or AGS technology was introduced, replacing the three-speed automatic transmission.

The third-generation WagonR, based on the company's HEARTECT platform, was launched in 2019 with a firm focus on safety. The styling updates did work in its favour but the fact that the model was lighter yet with a stronger body were highlighted in the resume. The wheelbase and width of the vehicle also went up, opening up even more space inside. Factory-fitted CNG kit added fuel to the sales fire. In the following years, Maruti Suzuki would also introduce accessories, dual-tone colour options, alloys and the likes.

As such, WagonR managed to scale mount one million (sales) in July of 2024.

Where is WagonR exported to?

India has served as a base for Maruti Suzuki to export its vehicles to as many as 100 countries across the world. The company is India's leading car exporter and WagonR is one the most common models from the company to make way to foreign shores. While WagonR is also manufactured in other countries, Suzuki uses units made in India to send to foreign markets like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, among others.

What are the challenges for Maruti WagonR?

Now while Maruti WagonR has been a champion in its field of play, it has had to deal with its fair share of criticism. For starters, its crash worthiness is often put under the spotlight. The most-recent Global NCAP crash tests on the model assigned it a one-star rating (out of five). The company says all its vehicles meet Indian safety standards but now with the latest Dzire sedan scoring a perfect five, expect WagonR to perhaps improve its tally as well.

Then there is the over-arching preference towards the SUV body type that has meant SUV-ish models in the price bracket that WagonR competes in have found magnetic favour.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited Chairman RC Bhargava himself has admitted the small-car segment in the country is under stress and that affordability is a big factor. When the WagonR was first launched, it was priced between ₹3 lakh and ₹4.50 lakh. Today, it is between ₹5.50 lakh and ₹7.20 lakh (before taxes). Now obviously, prices would increase in a 25-year time period but has purchasing power also increased for those looking to transition into the world of cars for the first time ever?

Overall though, the WagonR is not just relevant today but is a frontrunner in the market. Santro is exiled, Matiz has faded, Indica is memory and Zen defunct. Yes, WagonR has lost its previous rivals and taken on newer ones. But it is the panache with which it still competes that scripts its timeless tale.

