Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Journey of India's popular tallboy hatch

Suzuki WagonR is a small but practical and reliable car. Since its launch, the car has always been a top choice in the Indian automobile market. The journey of this car in India is that of adaptation according to the Indian market's needs and preferences. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR's tall boy design gave it ample headroom which appealed to most Indians.

Marurti Suzuki WagonR: First generation

The WagonR was first introduced in India in 1999. It was a car with a boxy design targeted at urban buyers looking for space and practicality at an affordable cost. The WagonR caught everyone's eye due to its unique ‘tall boy’ design, which made the overall interior of the car more roomy in terms of headroom. The WagonR’s design, though unconventional allowed for excellent visibility.

Also Read : From Maruti WagonR to Tata Tiago: Most affordable CNG cars available in India

This Japanese hatchback came fitted with a 1.1-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. The powertrain offered a mix of decent power and fuel efficiency, which appealed to the masses. On top of it, the WagonR also got two facelifts in the years 2003 and 2006, which changed the way this vehicle looked and brought in an option to run on an alternate Liquid-Petroleum Gas (LPG) fuel.

Marurti Suzuki WagonR: Second Generation

The second generation of the WagonR was launched in 2010 marking its 10th anniversary in the Indian markets. This version was marketed as ‘The blue-eyed boy’ and came with major improvements in design, comfort and technology. It kept the tall boy stance but was enhanced with a more modern look. Technology-wise it packed features like dual airbags, ABS and power windows which helped it face competition.

Built on a new platform, the WagonR was made lighter and more spacious inside. The engine was updated to a more efficient 1.0-litre K-series petrol engine, which quickly gained popularity for its performance and fuel efficiency.

Also Read : Suzuki Hustler spied testing in India. Will this micro SUV launch here?

Marurti Suzuki WagonR: Third Generation

The WagonR that you see plying the roads in its current form was introduced back in 2019. Built on Suzuki's new Heartect platform, it is lighter and more rigid than before. This has made the vehicle safer and provided better handling compared to what it was earlier. With the newest generation came an important stylistic update. Now, it gets a broader and more muscular stance, making it look more SUV-like.

It had a redesign of the interior and was loaded with a touchscreen entertainment system, richer materials, and enhanced space utilization. The petrol engine choices expanded to have a 1.2-liter besides the 1.0-liter variant, allowing those who wanted more power to have it. This generation also brought with it an addition of an option for an AMT, which makes automatic gear shifts possible and caters to the increasing demand for automatic cars in cities.

From the short and simple, bare-bones and boxy hatchback to overall modern technologies of safety, like ABS and airbags, without losing its inherent strengths in space, practicality and fuel efficiency, the WagonR has evolved through it all.

First Published Date: