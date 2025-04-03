Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes the best selling car in India for the 4th consecutive year. Here's why it is popular.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has once again topped the sales charts in the Indian market. The brand sold over 1,98,451 units of the WagonR in FY24- 25. Despite hatchbacks now not being so popular, the WagonR continued to retain its 1st position for the last four consecutive financial years: FY 22, 23, 24 and 25.

The WagonR has been so popular in the Indian market that they have sold over 33.7 lakh units till now. 1 in every 4 customers chooses to repurchase the WagonR, claims Maruti Suzuki.