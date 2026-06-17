Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex deliveries begin amid Govt's push for Ethanol

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that it delivered the Wagon R Bioflex to the first customers in Delhi, amid the government’s push for Ethanol. The automaker posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it had delivered the flex-fuel-powered Wagon R to the first 13 customers in Delhi. The company further announced that the Wagon R Bioflex’s deliveries at a time when flex-fuel is being advocated by the government.

Maruti Suzuki has begun delivering the Wagon R Bioflex to customers in Delhi. Powered by an ethanol-compatible 1.2L engine, the flex-fuel hatchback supports the government’s push towards cleaner alternative fuels

Additionally, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex was recently launched at ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). However, it is available only for commercial buyers as of now.

India’s first Flex-Fuel car is here! #IndiaGoesFlexwithMarutiSuzuki#MarutiSuzuki delivered India’s first Flex-Fuel car, Wagon R Bioflex, to its first 13 customers in Delhi. A milestone born from India’s bold ethanol policy and a commitment to cleaner, greener and self-reliant… pic.twitter.com/kdbL4fJlim — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) June 17, 2026

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex: Specs

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex is powered by the K12N 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. However, the engine has been upgraded with revised fuel injectors, new fuel lines, a recalibrated ECU, an improved fuel pump and an ethanol sensor. While the company is yet to reveal the technical specifications, the petrol-powered ZXi+ variant of the tall boy hatchback, powered by the same 1.2L engine, produces 89.7 bhp and 113.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. However, the petrol-powered ZXi+ variant offers a fuel economy of approximately 22 kmpl.

Not only that, but the exterior remains largely the same. The only differences between the petrol-powered ZXi+ variant and the flex-fuel-powered ZXi+ variant are the decals and Bioflex badging at the rear of the car. The interior of the car is equipped with the three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, black-and-beige dual-tone theme of the cabin along with fabric upholstery, seven-inch infotainment system, six airbags, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual air conditioning (AC), rear parking sensors, four speakers, front fog lamps and manually adjustable inside rear-view mirrors (IRVM).

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Maruti Suzuki's Green-Energy Vehicles Push

Maruti Suzuki is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the country, with a huge lineup of CNG cars. Not only that, but the company has expanded into strong hybrid powertrains with the Grand Vitara and electric powertrains with the e Vitara. The launch of the Wagon R Bioflex adds to the green energy-powered vehicle options, as the company commits to a future with cleaner, greener and self-reliant energy.

Furthermore, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari, recently announced that regulations permitting the use of E100 fuel in vehicles have been approved in India. The announcement follows the recent rollout of E85 fuel in Delhi and highlights the government’s strategy to accelerate ethanol adoption in the transportation sector. The move is expected to encourage the development and deployment of vehicles compatible with higher ethanol blends.

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