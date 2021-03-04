Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza clocks six lakh sales within five years of launch

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced that its Vitara Brezza SUV has clocked six lakh sales within five years of launch. The sub-compact SUV went on sale in the market back in 2016 and was also later updated in 2020. Since the launch, it has continued to remain on the top-selling SUVs list in the country.

The Vitara Brezza sits in the sub-compact SUV segment and rivals the likes of other compact SUVs such as Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

Maruti's compact SUV has continued to attract buyers with its bold looks and other prominent exterior features such as dual-tone roof, muscular body kit and LED headlamp, DRLs. Inside it gets features such as SmartPlay studio with 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system, voice recognition, vehicle alerts and access to curated online content through AHA radio. On top of it, it also gets several convenience and safety features such as auto-retracting outside rear view mirror (ORVM), auto-dimming and antiglare inside rear view mirror (IRVM) and gear shift indicator.

The Vitara Brezza has been a hit in the market since its launch. Speaking on the success, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Launched in 2016, Vitara Brezza has consistently received appreciation from its customers and critics owing to its all-in-one package of power, refinement, convenience, comfort and premium-ness."

Under the hood, the SUV gets a 1.5L 4 cylinder petrol engine. This engine is BS 6-compliant and has been rated to deliver a fuel efficiency of 18.76 km/l for automatic and 17.03km/l for the manual.

"It is a delight to announce that India’s best-selling compact SUV has further strengthened its position as the market leader with the sales of 6 Lakh units. This is a testimony of our customers’ elevated support and love for the brand, especially in a segment which is traditionally diesel driven," Srivastava added.