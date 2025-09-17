Victoris vs Creta vs Seltos: Here's how the new SUV stacks up against Korean duo

The Indian midsize SUV market is among the most fiercely fought battlegrounds. The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have hogged the limelight for years, luring customers with their combination of design, features and brand credibility. Now, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris has joined the fray, trying to get a piece of this profitable pie. But in a market this competitive, price isn't just a figure, it's the most lethal tool an SUV can use. Here’s how the Victoris stacks up against its Korean rivals purely on price.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at ₹ 10.50 lakh, while the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos range start at ₹ 11.10 lakh and ₹ 11.20 lakh, respectively.

Also Read : Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Complete price breakdown of Maruti’s SUV twins

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Price

The Victoris starts its pitch with a sweetener, the base petrol manual variant comes in at around ₹10.49 lakh. Compare that to Hyundai Creta’s entry-level E 1.5 petrol manual, which sits closer to ₹11.10 lakh. The difference may look small on paper, about ₹60,000 or so, but in a price-sensitive market, it sets the tone.

Step up to the mid-range trims and the pattern continues. The Victoris VXi or ZXi sit comfortably between ₹11.79 lakh and ₹13.57 lakh, while Creta’s EX and S petrol manual trims stretch upwards of ₹12.5 lakh and can easily touch ₹15-16 lakh. For someone juggling budgets, the Victoris feels like it’s keeping one eye on value while not skimping too much on the essentials.

Even in the automatic space, where Hyundai usually plays strong, Victoris makes an interesting case. Its automatic variants begin at about ₹13.35 lakh and top out near ₹17.7 lakh. Creta’s automatics, particularly the feature-heavy SX and SX(O), as well as turbo and diesel options, nudge towards ₹19-20 lakh or more. The gap here is bigger, nearly ₹2 lakh in some cases. However, it is important to note that the Hyundai Creta turbo petrol and diesel variants as well, whose prices are nearly identical to the Victoris hybrid variants.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki steadies growth path with GST relief, Victoris and safety push

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Kia Seltos: Price

The Seltos has always prided itself on being the stylish SUV, the one that makes heads turn at the traffic light. But style has its price, and that’s where the Victoris tries to play spoilsport. The base Victoris LXi comes in again at ₹10.49 lakh, while Seltos’ equivalent entry HTE (O) 1.5 petrol MT hovers around ₹11.19 lakh. That’s nearly ₹70,000 of difference just to get in the door, enough to make a buyer pause and think whether the chrome and flourish of a Seltos base trim is worth the extra ask.

As you climb the variant ladder, the story gets more interesting. Victoris offers trims like VXi, ZXi, and their automatic siblings between ₹11.79 lakh and ₹17.7 lakh. The Seltos HTK, HTK+, and HTX live squarely in the ₹12.5-18 lakh zone. Here, the two cars are often spec-for-spec, and the Victoris is usually a few steps lower on price. For a buyer looking at family SUVs that blend features with practicality, this difference is not pocket change — it’s EMI breathing space.

At the top end, though, the gap narrows. Victoris tops out near ₹19.99 lakh with its strong hybrid CVT and high-spec trims. The Seltos GTX+, Diesel AT, and the X-Line tip slightly higher, often over ₹20.5 lakh. At this level, buyers are less worried about the last rupee and more about presence, features, and the “feel good" factor. And here, the Seltos’s design flair and slightly more loaded package might still hold sway.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: