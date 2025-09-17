HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos: Here's How The New Suv Stacks Up Against The Korean Duo

Victoris vs Creta vs Seltos: Here's how the new SUV stacks up against Korean duo

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Sept 2025, 11:30 am
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at 10.50 lakh, while the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos range start at 11.10 lakh and 11.20 lakh, respectively.

Victoris vs Creta vs Seltos
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at ₹10.50 lakh, while the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos range start at ₹11.10 lakh and ₹11.20 lakh, respectively
Victoris vs Creta vs Seltos
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at ₹10.50 lakh, while the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos range start at ₹11.10 lakh and ₹11.20 lakh, respectively
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Creta arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Indian midsize SUV market is among the most fiercely fought battlegrounds. The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have hogged the limelight for years, luring customers with their combination of design, features and brand credibility. Now, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris has joined the fray, trying to get a piece of this profitable pie. But in a market this competitive, price isn't just a figure, it's the most lethal tool an SUV can use. Here’s how the Victoris stacks up against its Korean rivals purely on price.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Also Read : Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Complete price breakdown of Maruti’s SUV twins

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Price

The Victoris starts its pitch with a sweetener, the base petrol manual variant comes in at around 10.49 lakh. Compare that to Hyundai Creta’s entry-level E 1.5 petrol manual, which sits closer to 11.10 lakh. The difference may look small on paper, about 60,000 or so, but in a price-sensitive market, it sets the tone.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon561 km
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos 2026 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos 2026
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 21 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Seltos Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Step up to the mid-range trims and the pattern continues. The Victoris VXi or ZXi sit comfortably between 11.79 lakh and 13.57 lakh, while Creta’s EX and S petrol manual trims stretch upwards of 12.5 lakh and can easily touch 15-16 lakh. For someone juggling budgets, the Victoris feels like it’s keeping one eye on value while not skimping too much on the essentials.

Even in the automatic space, where Hyundai usually plays strong, Victoris makes an interesting case. Its automatic variants begin at about 13.35 lakh and top out near 17.7 lakh. Creta’s automatics, particularly the feature-heavy SX and SX(O), as well as turbo and diesel options, nudge towards 19-20 lakh or more. The gap here is bigger, nearly 2 lakh in some cases. However, it is important to note that the Hyundai Creta turbo petrol and diesel variants as well, whose prices are nearly identical to the Victoris hybrid variants.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki steadies growth path with GST relief, Victoris and safety push

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Kia Seltos: Price

The Seltos has always prided itself on being the stylish SUV, the one that makes heads turn at the traffic light. But style has its price, and that’s where the Victoris tries to play spoilsport. The base Victoris LXi comes in again at 10.49 lakh, while Seltos’ equivalent entry HTE (O) 1.5 petrol MT hovers around 11.19 lakh. That’s nearly 70,000 of difference just to get in the door, enough to make a buyer pause and think whether the chrome and flourish of a Seltos base trim is worth the extra ask.

As you climb the variant ladder, the story gets more interesting. Victoris offers trims like VXi, ZXi, and their automatic siblings between 11.79 lakh and 17.7 lakh. The Seltos HTK, HTK+, and HTX live squarely in the 12.5-18 lakh zone. Here, the two cars are often spec-for-spec, and the Victoris is usually a few steps lower on price. For a buyer looking at family SUVs that blend features with practicality, this difference is not pocket change — it’s EMI breathing space.

At the top end, though, the gap narrows. Victoris tops out near 19.99 lakh with its strong hybrid CVT and high-spec trims. The Seltos GTX+, Diesel AT, and the X-Line tip slightly higher, often over 20.5 lakh. At this level, buyers are less worried about the last rupee and more about presence, features, and the “feel good" factor. And here, the Seltos’s design flair and slightly more loaded package might still hold sway.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Sept 2025, 11:30 am IST
TAGS: buyer guide

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.