Victoris vs Creta: Can Maruti’s newest SUV rival Hyundai’s best-seller in India?

The Indian compact SUV buyers have lately been spoiled with choices, and the latest entrant, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, is clearly aiming to disrupt the Creta’s stronghold. The Creta has been one of Hyundai ’s most reliable sales magnets, balancing feature-rich trims, decent performance, and strong resale value. Victoris, launched recently, steps in with new tech, fresh styling and multiple powertrain options. The question on many buyers’ minds: can Victoris match or even better the Creta on price, specs and features?

Maruti Suzuki has positioned the Victoris aggressively, with the base petrol LXi variant starting at about ₹ 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Hyundai Creta range starts at ₹ 10.72 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki has positioned the Victoris aggressively, with the base petrol LXi variant starting at about ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). That immediately places it in direct competition with Hyundai’s Creta, which begins at around ₹10.73 lakh for its base petrol E trim. The Victoris goes all the way up to ₹19.98 lakh for the strong hybrid, offering buyers a wider choice of fuel options at different price points.

Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, starts at ₹10.72 lakh, ex-showroom, and stretches its portfolio further, with diesel, turbo and premium trims pushing the sticker well beyond ₹20 lakh and touching as high as ₹24 lakh. While Victoris marginally undercuts the Creta in its starting trims, Hyundai’s SUV provides a broader spread of variants, leaving the two evenly poised when price is taken as the sole metric.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Specs

Under the hood, the Victoris is trying to play all fields. It comes with a 1.5-litre petrol, a strong hybrid for buyers chasing efficiency, a CNG option for running costs, and even an AWD configuration for those who like to venture off tarmac. Fuel efficiency is one of its trump cards, with the base petrol manual delivering around 21.18 kmpl. It also stands taller on paper with a ground clearance of 210 mm, which gives it an SUV-like edge on rough roads.

Hyundai Creta sticks to its tried-and-tested formula, offering a 1.5-litre petrol, diesel options, and turbocharged variants for performance seekers. Efficiency varies depending on the powertrain, but it holds steady in the 17-18 kmpl range for most buyers. Creta also has the advantage of a long-running diesel engine, which still appeals strongly in many parts of India. Where Victoris surprises with diversity, Creta reassures with familiarity and reliability.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Features

Maruti has been generous with features on the Victoris, giving it a premium tilt. Level 2 ADAS, a Dolby Atmos-tuned Infinity Harman sound system, Alexa voice controls, and a large 10.25-inch digital cluster set it apart from what most expect in this price band. Add to that safety credentials, including a five-star Bharat NCAP rating and multiple airbags, and the Victoris feels like a package that punches above its weight.

Hyundai Creta, though, is no pushover. Over the years, it has built a reputation for offering buyers a mix of comfort and modernity. Depending on the variant, you get LED lighting, wireless charging, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and now even ADAS in the higher trims. What works in Hyundai’s favour is the depth of choice, customers can decide exactly how many features they want without being forced to go straight to the top of the line.

