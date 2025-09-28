Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Which Maruti Suzuki SUV makes more sense

When Maruti Suzuki launched the Victoris , it was apparent that this was not another addition to its range of SUVs, it was a declaration of purpose. The Victoris comes at a time when compact and mid-size SUVs are battling it out for dominance, and the company already has a well-entrenched contender in the Grand Vitara . On paper, the two share more than a little DNA, built on similar platforms and powertrains. But where the Grand Vitara has been the brand’s familiar face, positioned as a premium SUV in the Nexa line-up, the Victoris is the fresh challenger, priced more aggressively and loaded with new tech to unsettle the segment. The big question, then, is simple: does the Victoris make the Grand Vitara feel like the old guard, or do they both have their distinct reasons to exist?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Price

The Victoris starts at around ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most aggressively priced SUVs in the segment. Maruti has very clearly positioned it to undercut not just rivals but also its own sibling, the Grand Vitara. Depending on the variant, the Victoris is cheaper by almost ₹92,000 when compared to similar trims of the Grand Vitara. That difference alone is bound to sway budget-conscious buyers.

The Grand Vitara, on the other hand, begins at ₹10.77 lakh and stretches up to nearly ₹19.7 lakh for the top-end strong hybrid trims. It’s priced to sit comfortably in the premium compact SUV space, which is exactly where Maruti had positioned it before the Victoris came along. For those who don’t mind paying extra for a product that has been in the market longer and comes with a proven track record, the Vitara’s pricing still holds up.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Features

The Victoris comes in swinging with its feature list. Six airbags as standard immediately boost its safety credentials. It also offers Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with multiple viewing angles, and a powered tailgate with gesture control, features that buyers increasingly expect in modern SUVs. Ambient lighting with customisable colours adds to the cabin appeal, while connected car technology and a large infotainment screen give it a more tech-savvy feel. Add to that options like wireless charging and ventilated front seats, and the Victoris feels like a car built to impress right out of the gate.

The Grand Vitara doesn’t trail far behind, but its approach is a little more traditional. It offers features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, premium upholstery, and a solid suite of connected car functions. Safety features are well accounted for, though ADAS is missing. Where the Grand Vitara scores is in its familiarity, buyers know the car, know how its features work in real-world conditions, and can rely on its proven service ecosystem. It may not feel as cutting-edge as the Victoris, but it’s still a feature-rich SUV in its own right.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Specifications

Under the skin, the Victoris and Grand Vitara share the same Suzuki Global C platform and are nearly identical in dimensions. Both share the 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild hybrid and solid hybrid variants, coupled with manual, automatic, or e-CVT transmissions. They also get a CNG option, which is a sensible plus for those wanting to minimize running costs. Power figures are similar, with the mild hybrid producing around 102 bhp and the strong hybrid delivering a combined output of about 114 bhp.

The Grand Vitara matches this setup. Its strong hybrid trims are among the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the country, with claimed mileage figures touching nearly 28 kmpl. That gives it a slight edge in efficiency.

