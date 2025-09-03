Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV breaks cover: New Arena flagship model

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has unveiled the Victoris, its brand-new flagship SUV for the Arena dealerships. The brand says that the Victoris is built for new-age customers, and they will be exporting it to over 100 countries from India. The new SUV comes loaded with safety features, digital features, ADAS and multiple powertrain options. One important thing that was revealed at the launch event is that Victoris has scored a 5-star rating with the Bharat NCAP crash test.

What are the powertrain options on the Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

Maruti Suzuki will sell the Victoris with petrol, CNG and a strong hybrid powertrain. To do this efficiently, engineers had to modify the platform so that they could position the CNG tanks under the body, which opens up space in the boot.

The strong hybrid engine that is taken from the Grand Vitara now comes with a lithium-ion battery that is being heavily assembled locally. The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine also powers the Victoris; this is the same powertrain that we have been experiencing for quite some time now in other Maruti Suzuki models, and the strong hybrid powertrain is also shared with the Grand Vitara. This unit is compatible with Suzuki’s AllGrip Select AWD system, which will be available on the higher-spec ZXi+ and ZXi+(O) variants.

What are the features of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

A few of the noteworthy features that the Victoris comes with are Lane keep assist, lane departure, a powered tailgate with gesture, ambient lighting, and there is even Dolby Atmos on offer.

