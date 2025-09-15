Maruti Suzuki Victoris launched at 10.50 lakh. Check details

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has been launched with a starting price of ₹10.50 lakh, ex-showroom, for the petrol variant. Meanwhile, the strong hybrid and the CNG range start at ₹16.38 lakh and ₹11.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The Victoris range starts with LXi variant for the petrol engine option, followed by VXi, ZXi, ZXi(O), ZXi plus and ZXi plus (O), while the CNG powertrain option is only available with the LXi, VXi and ZXi variants. The strong hybrid range meanwhile starts with the VXi variant and goes up to the ZXi Plus (O).

The petrol range starts at ₹10.50 lakh and goes up to ₹17.77 lakh, for the ZXi Plus (O) AT variant. Meanwhile, the four wheel drive option starts at ₹18.64 lakh and goes up to ₹19.22 lakh. The CNG lineup meanwhile, starts at ₹11.50 lakh and goes up to ₹14.57 lakh, while the strong hybrid variants are priced between ₹16.38 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Specifications

Similar to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Victoris also gets three powertrain choices - 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 5 speed manual transmission or a 6 speed automatic transmission. Select variant also get the option for a four wheel drive configuration with the petrol engine. Then there is the CNG option which gets powered by the same engine, however misses out on the AT option. Interestingly, the Victoris gets an underbody CNG tank which allows the CNG variants to get the same boot space as the petrol variants.

The strong hybrid engine that is taken from the Grand Vitara now comes with a lithium-ion battery that is being heavily assembled locally. The petrol engine produces 101 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, while with the CNG option, the output drops to 87 bhp and 121 Nm of torque. The strong hybrid powertrain produces 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Exterior

The Victoris SUV introduces a sporty front-end look with a vertical hood and angular LED headlamps linked by a chrome strip stretching across the nose. The Victoris SUV features dual tone 17 inch alloy wheels and has 10 colours, including two new ones: Eternal Blue and Mystic Green.

The rear end includes full-width LED taillamps and a powered, gesture-controlled tailgate. The taillight design is similar to the Maruti Suzuki Swift, albeit with a trendier 3D design.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Interior and features

Maruti Suzuki is providing two interior trim levels for the new SUV, based on the variant desired. The dashboard receives a layered treatment, and occupants are provided with backlit ambient light with 64 colour choices. The Victoris is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and touchscreen infotainment with Alexa built-in and over 35 pre-loaded apps.

This is made possible for OTA (over-the-air) updates and offers Suzuki Connect with more than 60 features. Additional creature comforts include a dual-pane sunroof, PM 2.5 air filter, 8-speaker surround infinity sound with Dolby Atmos. The driver is also pampered with an 8-way powered and ventilated seat.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Safety

On the safety front, the Victoris has received a 5-star rating from the Bharat NCAP crash tests as well as Global NCAP. It comes with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection systems, and seat belt reminders as standard. The SUV further features a heads-up display, 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS, which Maruti claims is tuned for Indian roads.

