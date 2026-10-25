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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets New Aurum Edition Kit At 22,990, Gets New Styling Updates

Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets new Aurum Edition kit at 22,990, gets new styling updates

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2026, 06:00 am
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  • Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Victoris Aurum Edition to mark the SUV’s first anniversary in India. Based on the Strong Hybrid variant, it adds copper accents, chrome accessories and 3D mats for a kit price of 22,990, with no mechanical changes.

The Aurum Edition of the Victoris only comes with cosmetic changes.
The Aurum Edition of the Victoris only comes with cosmetic changes.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
EMI starting at just
₹13,800/ month
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Maruti Suzuki has launched the Victoris Aurum Edition to mark the SUV's first anniversary in India. Based on the Strong Hybrid variant, the special edition introduces cosmetic enhancements and additional accessories, including copper-coloured exterior accents, chrome garnishes and 3D floor mats. The Aurum Edition is available at a kit price of 22,990.

The launch comes as the Victoris completes its first year on sale. Maruti Suzuki claims that the SUV has set a record for the highest number of cars sold by a new model during its first year in the passenger vehicle segment. The automaker also says the Victoris was the fastest-selling passenger vehicle in India to cross the 1 lakh and 1.5 lakh sales milestones since launch.

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Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition: What's new?

The Victoris Aurum Edition gets a distinctive design theme with copper-coloured inserts on the front, side and rear skid plates, along with the wheel arches. These elements differentiate the special edition from the standard SUV.

The exterior package also includes chrome accessories for the front grille, fenders, bumpers, body-side mouldings and door visors. The additional accessories are intended to give the SUV a more distinctive appearance without altering its fundamental design.

Inside, the Aurum Edition comes with all-weather 3D cabin mats and a 3D boot mat. It also gets a rear trunk sill guard as part of the accessory package.

The special edition is based on the Strong Hybrid version of the Victoris, which features an EV mode. There are no changes to the powertrain specifications or mechanical components announced as part of this edition. So, it continues to come with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine along with an electric motor.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition: Price and availability

The Victoris Aurum Edition has been introduced at a kit price of 22,990. This is the cost of the special-edition accessory package and not the price of the SUV itself.

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First Published Date: 25 Oct 2026, 06:00 am IST

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