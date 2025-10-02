Maruti Suzuki Victoris bags over 25,000 bookings since launch

The new Maruti Suzuki Victoris is off to a flying start for the automaker since its launch last month. The carmaker has now confirmed that the Victoris has received over 25,000 bookings since its launch on September 15, 2025, giving the SUV a strong momentum. This also means that the waiting period for the new Victoris now extends to over 10 weeks, depending on the variant you choose.

The new Victoris is available through the widely spread Maruti Suzuki Arena network, while its launch comes at the right time amidst a festive cheer and GST-led lowered prices, fuelling demand.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris off to a flying start

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris arrived right in time for the festive season, propelled by more competitive prices thanks to the GST reform. The SUV is the new flagship offering in the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership, which automatically gives the SUV a wider network. The Victoris shares its underpinnings with the Grand Vitara in Maruti’s stable, but the latter is sold via the premium Nexa dealerships.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Fuel efficiency tested; Check out the results

Maruti aims to deliver 2 lakh units by Dussehra and is holding about 2.5 lakh bookings

While the Victoris is leading the charge in favourable sales for Maruti this festive season, the automaker has seen a spike in numbers with over 1.5 lakh bookings and 1.65 lakh deliveries during the eight days of Navratri, the company revealed. It targets to deliver about two lakh vehicles by Dussehra. The company is holding about 2.5 lakh bookings, it revealed.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris competes against giants like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, and the like in the segment. The SUV is available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine options. It also gets a CNG option with a rather usable boot, giving it an edge over rivals. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and an e-CVT on the strong hybrid. The 1.5 NA also gets All-Wheel Drive on select variants.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: