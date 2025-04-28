Maruti Suzuki to launch a new SUV soon. Can it be the seven seater Grand Vitara?

Leading Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has confirmed the upcoming launch of yet another SUV in the lineup. During a recent press conference, RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India, revealed that the company will be launching one more SUV apart from the much anticipated Maruti Suzuki e Vitara during the course of financial year 2025-26.

While the company has not confirmed which SUV it will be, it is anticipated that the new model will be a seven seater version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

While the company has not confirmed which SUV it will be, it is anticipated that the new model will be a seven seater version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Until 2022, the carmaker’s portfolio was heavily dominated by small cars with only one SUV in its portfolio, since the launch of the Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki has been heavily focusing on SUVs. The company’s current portfolio consists of a total of five SUVs.

Also Read : Maruti calls for small car revival to drive auto growth, banks on exports for near-term gains

New Maruti SUV: What to expect

The company has lately focused on positioning itself as a mass premium player in the market. So it is expected that the new SUV from Maruti Suzuki will be sold through its Nexa channel. The new model is expected to sit between the Grand Vitara and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

The new model essentially be based on the Grand Vitara platform, so it is expected to share most of the elements with the compact SUV including the powertrain. So, there would be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder mild hybrid petrol engine that is rated for 120 bhp and 137 Nm. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 3 cylinder 1.5 litre strong hybrid engine is rated for 113 bhp and 122 Nm. It comes mated to only an eCVT automatic transmission. As of now, it is not known whether there will be an all-wheel drive and a CNG powertrain.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara deliveries to start in September. Check out further details

While the internal components might remain the same, the spy shots have revealed that the new SUV will come with a design that is different from the Grand Vitara. There will be a new rear-end design with a new set of LED tail lamps, a rear bumper and a new overhang. Additionally, the wheelbase will be longer to open up more cabin space and there is also a possibility that the rear doors will be longer to make ingress and egress easier.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: