Maruti Suzuki to increase car prices by up to 30,000 from June 2026

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price hike of up to ₹30,000 across its range of cars from June 2026. The company said rising input costs and continued inflation have made the increase necessary, although the exact hike will depend on the model.

In its statement, Maruti Suzuki said it had been trying to manage the rising costs internally for the past few months through various cost-cutting measures. However, with the overall cost environment still under pressure, the company has now decided to pass on part of the burden to customers while keeping the increase as low as possible.

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Record monthly sales in April

The announcement comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki is seeing strong growth in sales, production and market share.

The company started FY2026-27 with its best-ever monthly sales performance. In April 2026, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 239,646 units, including 191,122 units in the domestic market and 40,054 units in exports. Export numbers were significantly higher compared to 27,911 units in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki also achieved its highest-ever yearly production in FY2025-26, manufacturing 23.4 lakh passenger vehicles. This made it the first carmaker in India to cross the milestone. It was also the highest production figure among all Suzuki Motor Corporation plants globally.

Popular models like the Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno were among the company’s top-produced vehicles during the year, with each crossing the two lakh unit mark.

Market share sees a jump

The company has also started the new financial year with a stronger hold on the Indian passenger vehicle market. Maruti Suzuki’s market share rose to around 42 per cent, up from 39 per cent in the previous fiscal year.

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