Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices by up to 30,000 from August

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its passenger vehicles in India by up to ₹30,000 from August 2026. The exact increase will differ across its product range. The automaker has not revealed the exact amount of price hike effective for each model and variant.

The biggest carmaker in India has announced that it will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles across the portfolio by up to ₹30,000, effective from August 2026, which will be the second price hike announced by the OEM this year. Earlier, in January this year, Maruti Suzuki cars became pricier by up to ₹30,000 across the lineup.

In an exchange filing to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the auto company said the price hike decision has been taken in response to the continuous sustained increase in input costs. The automaker also said that it has been making continuous efforts over the past few months to mitigate the impact of rising costs through various cost reduction measures. However, Maruti Suzuki said that inflationary pressures have remained elevated and the adverse cost environment has continued, leaving the OEM with no option but to pass on a part of the increased costs to the market.

"You are kindly informed that in view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the Company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to ₹30,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in August 2026," the company said in the filing. Maruti Suzuki further said it had tried to absorb the impact of rising costs for the past few months through cost reduction initiatives.

"For the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures. However, with inflationary burdens now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment continuing, the Company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible," the filing said further.

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