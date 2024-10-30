Swift to Kwid: Hatchbacks received special edition treatment this festive season

The festive season in India is considered one of the best times to buy a car in the country owing to the positive consumer sentiment and the usual notion of auspicious timing. To encash that sentiment, the automakers across different segments offer a wide range of discounts and benefits. Also, to ramp up the sales numbers, the automakers introduce various special or limited edition models of their regular cars. These special edition cars are offered across different segments, from hatchbacks to SUVs. These special editions come equipped with bespoke accessories that make them distinctive compared to their regular versions. Also, they come available in a limited number and usually at a premium over their standard iterations.

The year 2024 is no different as several automakers have launched their respective special edition cars to boost their sales during this festive season. If you are planning to buy a special edition hatchback during this time, here is a quick look at your options.