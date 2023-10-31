New Maruti Suzuki Swift will be bigger than outgoing model

Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to be launched in India some time next year in a new avatar. The latest version of Maruti's one of the best-selling hatchbacks will come with several new features and will also be bigger in size compared to the version currently sold in the Indian markets. Suzuki Motor, Maruti's Japanese partner, recently showcased the updated version of the Suzuki at the Japan Auto Show. This will be the fourth generation version of Swift to hit the roads. Here is a quick look at what will be different in Swift 2024.

New Maruti Swift: Dimensions

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift will be based on an evolved version of the current Heartect platform which underpins several other vehicles from the carmaker. In terms of dimensions, the new Swift will be bigger in size compared to the existing version sold in India. The Swift showcased at the Japan Auto Show on October 25 stands 3,860 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and 1,500 mm in height. The length has now increased by about 15 mm. However, the height and width of the hatchback has gone down by 40 mm and 30 mm respectively. The only aspect that remains unchanged is the size of the wheelbase which stands 2,540 mm.

New Maruti Swift: Design

The design of the Swift has been updated with several new elements despite the hatchback retaining its old looks. It will come with a new set of LED headlights, new bumpers, dual-tone colour with black accents on the mirrors, new character lines under rear door handles which have now been positioned at the more conventional place. The new Swift sits on new diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the hatchback will get LED taillights too.

New Maruti Swift: Interior features

Compared to its exterior look, the upcoming Swift will offer more changes on the inside. It will come with an all-new cabin with dual-tone dashboard, a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new digital driver display and more. Among other changes, the new Swift is expected to come with electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, wireless charging as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features.

New Maruti Swift: Engine, transmission

Maruti Suzuki will offer a 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. The engine can generate up to 88.76 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The new Swift may also get hybrid technology to enhance its fuel efficiency further. The new Swift will also come with level-2 ADAS technology, at least in overseas markets. It remains to be seen if Swift will become the first hatchback in India to come with ADAS.

First Published Date: