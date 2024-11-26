Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with ADAS testing in India. Launch imminent?

Maruti Suzuki launched some of the most awaited cars in India in 2024, which include the fourth-generation Swift and Dzire. While the global market-spec Swift gets a hybrid technology, the India-spec model comes available in petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain options. While the automaker has not said anything about the launch of the Swift Hybrid in India, it seems Maruti Suzuki is silently working on it.

A test mule of the Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid has been spotted on Indian roads with ADAS technology, which ignites speculation about the launch of the electrified hatchback in India. The Swift Hybrid is possibly being tested by the automaker as a test bed to fine-tune its ADAS suite.

How Swift Hybrid is different from regular Swift

Visually, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid is identical to the regular Swift. However, the hybrid badge on the tailgate makes it distinctive. Interestingly, the carmaker didn't try to camouflage the test mule. Even the hybrid badge was not covered as well. The test car had a mike and camera icons on it, which indicates it has ADAS onboard. Possibly, the carmaker is fine-tuning the ADAS suite for the Indian road conditions. The ADAS suite of the Swift includes safety features such as a collision mitigation system, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

Besides that, the major difference between the Swift Hybrid and the regular version of the hatchback is the electrified powertrain. The standard hatchback gets a 1.2-litre Z series three-cylinder petrol engine available with transmission options of a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT. It churns out 80 bhp peak power and 112 Nm of torque. The India-spec Swift also gets a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain that combines a CNG kit with the petrol motor.

On the other hand, the Swift Hybrid available in the international market gets energy from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z series petrol engine paired with a 12V mild-hybrid setup. This hybrid powertrain belts out 82 bhp peak power and 112 Nm of maximum torque. The hybrid hatchback gets transmission options of a five-speed manual unit and a five-speed CVT.

