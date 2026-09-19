Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Baleno S-CNG now get AMT: Prices start at 7.92 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its S-CNG portfolio with the introduction of automated manual transmission (AMT) variants of the Swift, Dzire and Baleno. The three models are now available with the company's 1.2-litre Z12E S-CNG powertrain paired with a five-speed AMT, bringing two-pedal convenience to its CNG range.

The new models have been introduced under Maruti Suzuki's "Auto Green Mission". The company says the move is aimed at customers looking for the convenience of an automatic transmission while retaining the fuel-efficiency benefits of CNG.

The Dzire S-CNG AMT claims a fuel efficiency of 36.47 km/kg, making it the most fuel-efficient of the three models. The Swift S-CNG AMT returns 35.34 km/kg, while the Baleno S-CNG AMT has a claimed efficiency of 34.47 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG AMT: Engine and gearbox

All three cars use the Advanced Z12E 1.2-litre petrol engine featuring Dual Variable Valve Timing (Dual VVT) and Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. In petrol mode, the engine produces 82.93 PS at 5,700 rpm and 112.4 Nm at 4,500 rpm. In CNG mode, output stands at 69.75 PS at 5,700 rpm and 101.8 Nm at 2,900 rpm.

The five-speed AMT is Maruti Suzuki's Auto Gear Shift transmission. It allows the driver to operate the car without a clutch pedal, while also offering the option of manually changing gears when required. The setup is aimed at making driving more convenient in heavy traffic and urban conditions.

S-CNG technology and safety features

Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG system uses an Intelligent Injection System to maintain the air-fuel ratio for performance and efficiency. The CNG hardware uses stainless steel pipes and joints, integrated wire harnesses and a microswitch that prevents the vehicle from starting during CNG refuelling.

The S-CNG system is also equipped with Idle Start Stop technology, which is designed to help save fuel in stop-and-go traffic. The system shuts the engine down when required and restarts it when necessary.

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire and Baleno S-CNG AMT prices

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG AMT is priced from ₹7.92 lakh, ex-showroom. The Dzire S-CNG AMT starts at ₹8.53 lakh, while the Baleno S-CNG AMT is priced from ₹8.32 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki has also highlighted strong demand for its S-CNG range. The company said sales increased 58% during the first quarter compared with the same period last year. In July, it recorded its highest-ever monthly S-CNG sales of 83,000 units.

With the new AMT variants, the Swift, Dzire and Baleno bring automatic transmission convenience to Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG portfolio, giving buyers another option for easier city driving while retaining the claimed fuel-efficiency advantage of CNG.

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