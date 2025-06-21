Maruti Suzuki Swift completes 20 years on road. Here are 5 reasons why the hatchback is still relevant

Even two decades after its Indian debut in May 2005, the Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to be one of the country’s best-selling hatchbacks today. With over 3 million units sold and a 31 per cent market share in its segment, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has not only weathered the SUV storm but also emerged as a staple of Indian roads. In FY 2023-24 alone, the car sold nearly 2 lakh units, placing it third on the national sales chart.

Through continuous innovation, smart pricing, and an unwavering focus on customers' needs, Swift has not just survived; it has thrived. And with a fifth-generation model reportedly in the pipeline, it looks like Swift's story is far from over.

Here are five key reasons why the Swift remains a favourite even 20 years later:

Design

From its first iteration, the Swift stood out for its unconventional design language, particularly among other cars offered by Maruti Suzuki at the time. Its rounded proportions, upright stance, and compact dimensions helped it gain quick recognition. Over the years, while styling updates have modernised the hatchback, its basic silhouette has remained largely unchanged.

The current fourth-generation Swift retains the signature design traits, including a prominent front grille, sharp headlamps, and a slightly squat rear profile. Though styling has evolved, the car still builds on the visual identity introduced in 2005, maintaining a link to earlier versions.

Features and cost

One reason for Swift’s broad appeal has been its relatively balanced approach to pricing and equipment. Entry-level variants cover essential safety features such as ABS and airbags, while higher trims include equipment like touchscreen infotainment systems and alloy wheels. This allows the Swift to cater to a range of buyers with varying budgets.

In addition to its features, the model tends to retain value well in the resale market, which makes it a practical choice for long-term ownership. It offers an ownership experience that is cost-conscious without appearing stripped-down.

Fuel efficiency

Fuel economy has consistently been a key focus in the Swift’s development. Early models used reworked engines and gear ratios to improve consumption, and this emphasis has continued into the latest generation. The current Swift petrol variant is rated at 22.38 kmpl (claimed), and the CNG version at 30.9 km/kg.

This puts it ahead of many hatchback rivals in terms of efficiency, particularly as fuel prices continue to influence buyer decisions. Maruti’s focus on optimising mileage has helped the Swift remain relevant for those looking to minimise running costs.

Driving experience

While not positioned as a performance car, the Swift has generally offered a more engaging drive than some of its competitors. With its compact dimensions, relatively light weight, and predictable handling, it has appealed to drivers who want more than just point-to-point transport.

Its driving dynamics have improved over generations, with refinements to steering, ride comfort, and body control, making it one of the more enjoyable hatchbacks in its segment without compromising on everyday usability.

Support network and familiarity

The Swift’s longevity has been helped by Maruti Suzuki’s widespread service infrastructure and relatively low cost of maintenance. For buyers in both urban and rural areas, the availability of parts and trained technicians makes ownership simpler.

In addition, long-term familiarity with the model and its reputation for reliability has made it a trusted nameplate. Many buyers returning for their second or third car have shown a preference to stick with a vehicle they already understand.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: