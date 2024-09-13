Copyright © HT Media Limited
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched: 5 things to know

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Sep 2024, 11:55 AM
Maruti Suzuki's Swift CNG boasts 32.85 km/kg fuel efficiency and is offered in three variants priced from ₹8.19 lakh to ₹9.19 lakh. The hatchback includes safety features and a modified engine optimized for CNG use.

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the most successful products in the Indian auto industry. First launched in 2005, most people thought that the design of the Swift was a bit polarizing. However, eventually, the hatchback was very well accepted. Currently, the focus of Maruti Suzuki is its CNG vehicles so they are offering CNG powertrain with as many vehicles as they can.

Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation of Swift in May and now the brand has introduced its CNG version. Here are five things that one should know about the new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG.

What is the fuel efficiency of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG?

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG has a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg which is the highest in its segment. While running on petrol, the manual gearbox returns 24.80 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission delivers 25.75 kmpl.

In which variants will Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG be offered?

Maruti Suzuki offers the Swift CNG in three distinct variants: VXi, VXi(O), and ZXi. Notably, this marks the inaugural introduction of the CNG variant in the ZXi configuration.

(Read more: Maruti Suzuki targets 6 lakh CNG sales in FY25. Can Swift S-CNG boost numbers?)

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG?

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG VXi is priced at 8.19 lakh, while the VXi(O) variant is available for 8.46 lakh. The highest-end ZXi model is offered at a cost of 9.19 lakh. Please note that all prices are ex-showroom.

What are the specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG?

Maruti Suzuki has modified the three-cylinder engine of the Swift to enable its compatibility with CNG. This engine generates 68.79 bhp at 5,700 rpm and delivers a maximum torque of 101.8 Nm at 2,900 rpm. When operating on petrol, the engine produces 81 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. The CNG variants are equipped solely with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the petrol version also offers a 5-speed AMT option.

What are the features of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG?

The vehicle is equipped with a variety of essential safety features, including six airbags, the Electronic Stability Program, and Hill Hold Assist. Additionally, the Swift S-CNG boasts features such as automatic climate control, a rear AC vent, a wireless charger, 60:40 split rear seats, and a 17.78 cm (7-inch) Smart Play Pro infotainment system along with Suzuki Connect.

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2024, 11:55 AM IST
