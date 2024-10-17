Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition launched with accessories worth 49,848

Adding more vigour to its lineup for the festive season, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift Blitz edition bringing an accessorised version of the hatchback for customers. The new Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition is available in the low and mid variants. The Swift Blitz comes kitted with accessories from ₹39,500 to ₹49,848 for free.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition is available on the LXi, VXi and VXi (O) variants and on the petrol and CNG engine options with manual and AMT gearbox choices. The Blitz Edition adds accessories like a rear underbody spoiler, a spoiler on top of the boot, LED fog lamps, grille garnish, illuminated door sills, door visors and moulding along the sides. The cabin gets new seat covers.

The new Swift Blitz adds accessories like a rear underbody spoiler, a spoiler on top of the boot, LED fog lamps, grille garnish, illuminated door sills, door visors and more

New Maruti Suzuki Swift Specifications

There are no mechanical changes to the hatchback. The new-gen Swift comes with a 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine tuned for 81 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include the 5-speed manual and AMT unit. The petrol-CNG engine option gets power detuned to 69 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift Discounts

In related news, the new-gen Swift is available with discounts of up to ₹50,000. The discounts are available between ₹35,000 and ₹50,000 depending on the variant. The hatchback comes with a cash discount of ₹10,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹15,000. The discounts are available across Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. Please check with your local dealership for the best offers.

The new Swift Blitz Edition is Maruti’s fifth special edition for the festive season. The automaker also introduced the Baleno Regal Edition, Grand Vitara Dominion Edition, Wagon R Waltz Edition and the Ignis Radiance Edition in the last few weeks to push sales. The new Swift is priced from ₹6.49 lakh, going up to ₹9.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

