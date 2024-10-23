HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition launched in India. What's special about it

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2024, 10:58 AM
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition gets a host of changes through cosmetic and feature updates via the special edition accessory package.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Swift Blitz Edition, which is another special edition car to ramp up its sales numbers during this festive season, After launching the special edition avatars of the Grand Vitara SUV and Baleno premium hatchback, the latest model to get a limited-edition treatment is the Swift hatchback.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition comes offering its prospective consumers a complimentary accessory package worth 39,500. This accessory package brings cosmetic updates and new features to the popular hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition: Exterior

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition is available in two variants - VXi and VXi (O). Besides the standard equipment available on the regular version of the hatchback, the special edition gets a grille garnish, LED fog lamps, and underbody spoilers for the front, rear and side profile under the accessory package. The Maruti Suzuki Blitz Edition also comes with body cladding, a window frame kit, door visors and a black roof spoiler as part of the special edition accessory package.

Suggested watch: Maruti Suzuki Swift - Pros and cons

Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition: Interior

Inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Blitz Edition comes equipped with distinctively styled seat covers and floor mats, which are not available in the standard version of the Swift. The special edition hatchback also has features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and more depending on the variant.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition: Powertrain

The changes incorporated through the accessory package are limited to the cosmetic and feature front, while mechanically, the special edition remains the same as the regular version of the hatchback. The Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition is available with both petrol-only and petrol-CNG powertrain options. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine churns out 82 bhp peak power and 112 Nm of maximum torque. The engine comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT unit.

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2024, 10:58 AM IST

