HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki's Production Slumps Nearly 18% In December

Maruti Suzuki's production slumps nearly 18% in December

Maruti Suzuki India's production in December 2022 was down by 17.96 per cent at 124,722 units, reveals a regulatory filing from the automaker. The auto manufacturer had a total production of 152,029 units in the same month a year ago. The automaker has attributed this production fall to a conscious decision of controlled manufacturing in a bid to keep its inventory level very low from January 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jan 2023, 09:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki reported a YoY and MoM sales decline in December 2022. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki reported a YoY and MoM sales decline in December 2022. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki reported a YoY and MoM sales decline in December 2022. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki reported a YoY and MoM sales decline in December 2022.

The regulatory filing has said further that the production of mini and compact cars, comprising models such as the Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire in December last year was lower than their production volume in December 2021. A total of 83,753 vehicles were built in this category last month, down from 106,090 units in December 2021.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki reports 9% decline in wholesales at 1,39,347 units in December

The filing further added that in the utility vehicle segment, where Maruti Suzuki is aiming to grab more market share with models like Brezza, Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6, production was lower at 27,303 units, as compared to 31,794 units in the same month a year ago. In the light commercial vehicle segment, too, Maruti Suzuki reduced Super Carry's production to 587 units in December 2022, as compared to 3,262 units registered in December 2021.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Speaking about the strategy of keeping the inventory level very low starting January 2023, Maruti Suzuki India's Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava, has said that the automaker wanted to control the production because it wanted to keep the top level down. "We did not want to carry the stock of 2022 models," he said.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has also reported that it experienced a 9.9 per cent decline in total wholesales at 139,347 units in December 2022, compared to the same month a year ago. On a month-on-month basis as well, the automaker posted a 14.1 per cent decline in sales in December 2022, as compared to November last year.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2023, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki WagonR Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki Alto Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Porsche_1658129283378
Porsche is spot on with its headlights game

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Your SUV may not be an SUV! How does the tax structure play out on your car?
Your SUV may not be an SUV! How does the tax structure play out on your car?
Maruti Suzuki clocks record exports in 2022 with Dzire, Swift among leading cars
Maruti Suzuki clocks record exports in 2022 with Dzire, Swift among leading cars
This Indian state gives new lease of life to vintage vehicles over 50 years old
This Indian state gives new lease of life to vintage vehicles over 50 years old
Tesla makes China boss Tom Zhu highest-profile executive after Elon Musk
Tesla makes China boss Tom Zhu highest-profile executive after Elon Musk
Mahindra XUV400 to Hyundai Ioniq 5: Five EVs heading India's way this month
Mahindra XUV400 to Hyundai Ioniq 5: Five EVs heading India's way this month

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city