Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Tata Tiago: Five best VFM cars for first-time buyers

Cars are no longer just luxury products. Instead, cars have become a large ticket aspirational product that is often a necessity for many. Over the last couple of years, the automakers have been witnessing a surge of first-time car buyers and a large chunk of these customers are young people. When a first-time car buyer purchases a vehicle, he or she considers various factors that make the product value for money.

The value for money (VFM) factor depends on multiple aspects like cost effectiveness, product quality, after-sales service, cost of ownership, practicality, resale value etc.

Here are five top VFM cars that first-time car buyers can consider.